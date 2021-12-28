Highland green lights senior housing at Scheeringa Farms

HIGHLAND — The long-running Scheeringa Farms saga came to an apparent end Monday when the Highland Town Council approved a $4 million bond issue to help a developer build a senior citizen housing project on the land.
The board also approved an economic development agreement, with Russell Construction, of Davenport, Iowa, to build the complex.
"Tonight's the night to put an end to this nonsense," resident Larry Kondrat said in opposition to the project. "This is a bad deal for the town."
But after lengthy and spirited comments among several board members, the council voted 3-2 in favor of the 20-year taxable economic development revenue bonds and the development agreement.
Voting yes were Vice President Bernie Zemen, D-1st; Mark Herak, D-2nd; and President Roger Sheeman, R-5th.
Voting against the project were Mark Schocke, R-3rd, and Tom Black, R-4th.
The voting went the same as two prior times that rezoned the almost 20 acres of farmland between Cline Avenue and Kleinman Road, along Ernie Strack Drive and adjacent to Strack & Van Til.
The rezone changed the land from residential to a multi-family planned unit development to accommodate the complex.
"There has been significant discussion" over the past three weeks about the project, and the council has heard from experts to clarify things, Sheeman said.
When Zemen made a motion for approval, Schocke countered with a motion to reduce the $4 million in bonds to just $1 million. That motion failed to gain a second.
Schocke then made two more similar motions that also failed to get a second.
When he tried again, by moving to reduce the bond issue to 98 cents, the motion was immediately rejected by Sheeman.
"You are wasting time," he told Schocke.
Schocke responded by saying the council has never asked Russell if it even needs the bond issue.
"This is a ridiculously bad decision that this board made. ... Those who voted yes should be ashamed of themselves."
Another controversial aspect of the agreement is for the town to use Tax Increment Financing revenue to help Russell repay the bonds and the related interest.
Under the development agreement, Russell is expected to start work within one year after receiving all permits and other required approvals.
The $32.6 million project will include a three-story building with about 60 independent living units, 55 assisted living units and 21 memory care units.
It also will include parking and infrastructure improvements, along with rebuilding Ernie Strack Drive and moving it 40 feet to the south.
After completing this road, Russell will deed it over to the town.