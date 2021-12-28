Highland green lights senior housing at Scheeringa Farms

"There has been significant discussion" over the past three weeks about the project, and the council has heard from experts to clarify things, Sheeman said.

When Zemen made a motion for approval, Schocke countered with a motion to reduce the $4 million in bonds to just $1 million. That motion failed to gain a second.

Schocke then made two more similar motions that also failed to get a second.

When he tried again, by moving to reduce the bond issue to 98 cents, the motion was immediately rejected by Sheeman.

"You are wasting time," he told Schocke.

Schocke responded by saying the council has never asked Russell if it even needs the bond issue.

"This is a ridiculously bad decision that this board made. ... Those who voted yes should be ashamed of themselves."

Another controversial aspect of the agreement is for the town to use Tax Increment Financing revenue to help Russell repay the bonds and the related interest.

Under the development agreement, Russell is expected to start work within one year after receiving all permits and other required approvals.