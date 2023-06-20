HIGHLAND — A Juneteenth windfall is headed to someone who purchased a Powerball lottery ticket at a Highland grocery store for the drawing held on Monday's federal holiday.
According to the Hoosier Lottery, a ticket sold for the multistate lottery game matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 — the game’s third-highest prize.
The lucky ticket was sold at Strack and Van Til, 9632 Cline Ave., lottery officials said
Monday's winning numbers were 36-39-52-57-69 and Powerball 1.
To claim the prize, the ticket-holder should sign and complete the information on the back, keep the ticket in a secure place and schedule an appointment by calling 800-955-6886 before bringing the ticket to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.
Lottery officials also said two winning Powerball tickets sold in Lake County during the holidays — worth $50,000 and $150,000 — still have not been claimed.
The $50,000 ticket, set to expire Thursday, was purchased for the Dec. 24, 2022, drawing at Mr. Fuel, 2945 Burr St., Gary; while the $150,000 winner, due to expire June 29, was purchased for the Dec. 31, 2022, drawing at Speedway, 9299 Broadway, Merrillville.