Highland introduces 2022 budget

HIGHLAND — The Town Council on Monday proposed its 2022 civil operating budget.
The council also introduced the proposed operating budgets for the Sanitary and Water departments, which are separate from the civil budget.
"Tonight is simply (to) introduce" the budget with a public hearing, said Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd.
An official notice to the taxpayers says that any 10 or more taxpayers can officially register a remonstrance up to seven days after the hearing.
As advertised, the proposed civil budget is $18.3 million.
This includes a property tax rate not to exceed $1.81 per $100 of assessed valuation. This ties in with a maximum tax levy of $8.3 million.
The proposed numbers, after the council adopts them, will be submitted to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance, which typically will finalize the proposal lower than presented.
Thus, the final rate assigned by the state will be less than advertised by the town, Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin noted.
"The rate is based upon higher levies that will likely be adopted or used and the rate is based on an artificially lowered assessed valuation," Griffin explained. "This is the usual and customary practice used at the preadoption hearing."
Griffin further noted that this protects revenues — and town services — from potential losses in the event of a reduction in the tax base as happened after the historic flood disaster in 2006.
The Sanitary District's 2022 budget is proposed at $4.1 million with an estimated tax levy of $239,515.
Similarly, the Water District's proposed budget is $410,788 with no expected tax levy.
Whether town employee raises will happen next year is still to be determined.
"Employee raises will not be discussed tonight," Herak said. "That will be taken up later in the year."
The next step is for the council to adopt the budget at its next business meeting.
By law, "we have to adopt before Nov. 1," Griffin noted.
One councilman — and one resident — expressed dissatisfaction with the budget process and the numbers involved.
"It feels that I've been shut out of the process, that the public has been shut out of the process," said Councilman Mark Schocke, R-3rd.
Schocke's complaint centers around the budget being worked out only by Griffin and Herak instead of the whole council.
However, Council President Roger Sheeman, R-5th, said the entire council will discuss the numbers during its next study session.
At this time, department heads will be asked to whittle down their wish lists to help put the budget into balance.
Resident Larry Kondrat questioned the effect of the proposed numbers and what the taxpayers will have to pay.
"Is my property tax bill going to go up or down?" he asked the board, saying other residents are wondering the same thing.
Griffin offered a breakdown of the property tax bills paid by Highland residents.
The largest chunk goes to Lake County at 32%, with Highland's civil budget at 30%.
The School Town of Highland is next with 29%.
The Highland Sanitary District gets 6% with the Water District less than 1%.
North Township rounds out the tax bill with 3%.
In other business, the council said it will consider a change in the local snow ordinance that would go from 1 inch to 2 inches before motorists must clear the streets of their vehicles.
