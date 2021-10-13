Highland introduces 2022 budget

Griffin further noted that this protects revenues — and town services — from potential losses in the event of a reduction in the tax base as happened after the historic flood disaster in 2006.

The Sanitary District's 2022 budget is proposed at $4.1 million with an estimated tax levy of $239,515.

Similarly, the Water District's proposed budget is $410,788 with no expected tax levy.

Whether town employee raises will happen next year is still to be determined.

"Employee raises will not be discussed tonight," Herak said. "That will be taken up later in the year."

The next step is for the council to adopt the budget at its next business meeting.

By law, "we have to adopt before Nov. 1," Griffin noted.

One councilman — and one resident — expressed dissatisfaction with the budget process and the numbers involved.

"It feels that I've been shut out of the process, that the public has been shut out of the process," said Councilman Mark Schocke, R-3rd.