Highland man gives African wheelchair recipients reason to hope

HIGHLAND — Michael Panther may spend his life in a wheelchair, but he is not confined. His outreach extends to Africa, where the Highland resident and his team have been sending wheelchairs.
Along with mobility, Panther said, these wheelchairs provide hope and dignity for the poorest of the poor.
Panther is founder of Living With Hope, an organization dedicated to providing resources and training people with disabilities in Africa.
According to Panther, “This will empower them to reach their highest God-given potential.”
Panther, who once crawled to get around, said there are about 85 million Africans with disabilities. An estimated 35 million of them require wheelchairs but do not have access to them due to financial barriers. Without mobility, Panther said, people with disabilities face exclusion from schools, work and even their own communities.
Since Panther founded Living With Hope in 2018, the organization’s Wheels for Africa effort has resulted in hundreds of wheelchairs shipped overseas. The pandemic has slowed the group’s efforts, but Panther hopes to return to Africa this summer.
Young Africans suffer from a number of disabling diseases, including polio, clubfeet, tuberculosis and cerebral palsy. Some are born with a disability, while others face starvation.
Panther knows this suffering, which has been the driving force for this 30-something man once afflicted with tuberculosis of the spine.
“Your deepest passion comes from your deepest pain,” Panther said. “Suffering has given me the passion to go back to Africa and work with people afflicted with disabilities.”
It was 2005, and this native South Sudanese, then 10, was in Kenya for treatment. It took six months to finally be treated, and two years later he was fully healed, though he needed a wheelchair. The one he received was not a perfect fit.
Panther completed his elementary and high school education in Kenya. Coming to the U.S., he entered Louisiana State University in 2012, graduating in 2015 with a degree in economics. He moved to Northwest Indiana in 2016 and found work locally.
Panther’s success story could have ended there, but an image haunted him. It was a disabled child crawling to get to school.
“That image was in my head,” Panther said. “In the U.S. it’s not a problem getting a wheelchair. I felt I had to do something for those kids.
“Here I got some mobility, and I could have an education. I had a career, but I did not want to be selfish. A lot of people invested in me. They wanted me to do something.”
In developing Living With Hope, Panther partnered with similar agencies to learn how to establish a nonprofit. He accompanied one group to Peru to deliver wheelchairs.
Panther began his first collection of wheelchairs in spring 2018. Since then, wheelchairs and team members have gone to Kenya, Ethiopia, Malawi, Niger, Uganda, Malawi and Panther’s native South Sudan, a landlocked country in east central Africa.
One shipping container will hold 240 wheelchairs, 150 crutches, 150 walkers and 100 canes. Living With Hope shipped six containers last year, four in 2019, and one in 2018, Panther said. Needed especially are pediatric wheelchairs. Most donations are adult wheelchairs. Living With Hope purchases children’s wheelchairs, which cost $275 apiece.
One shipment of wheelchairs costs $12,000. That money comes from donations.
“It’s amazing,” Panther said. “People have been so generous.”
Panther is by no means a one-man army. He has a board of directors and teams of therapists and mechanics who accompany him to Africa. Therapists assess each African child’s condition, while mechanics retrofit each wheelchair as specified by therapists.
In addition, Living With Hope partners with hospitals of CURE International, a Christian nonprofit organization working with children with treatable conditions in underserved countries around the world.
Among those CURE doctors, who coincidentally operated on Panther, is Dr. Tim Mead, an orthopedic surgeon from Norton Shores, Michigan.
“Just the changes you can make in their lives with something simple,” Mead said. “You just realize you really made a difference.”
Wheelchairs come from all sources, from garages to attics to thrift stores to medical centers. They don’t all arrive in perfect condition, but that’s where Walmart and prisons enter the picture. Inmates at various prisons repair the wheelchairs, transported free by Walmart trucks.
“I’ve been blown away by the community here,” Panther said. “From hospitals to nursing homes, people have been spreading the word. The community has been incredible in that way.”
Living With Hope also provides gift bags and Bibles in English and Swahili to recipients. Panther sees himself as a person of faith, and he wants to share that faith.
“God has sent me for a reason, to do something like this,” he said. “These kids have potential, and they could have hope, if someone speaks for them. I am thankful to God for giving me this story, to share hope with the whole world.”
Living With Hope has a storage facility in Northwest Indiana. To drop off a wheelchair, call Panther at 937-558-8739. For more information on Living With Hope, visit www.livingwithhope.net.