Highland man gives African wheelchair recipients reason to hope

Panther knows this suffering, which has been the driving force for this 30-something man once afflicted with tuberculosis of the spine.

“Your deepest passion comes from your deepest pain,” Panther said. “Suffering has given me the passion to go back to Africa and work with people afflicted with disabilities.”

It was 2005, and this native South Sudanese, then 10, was in Kenya for treatment. It took six months to finally be treated, and two years later he was fully healed, though he needed a wheelchair. The one he received was not a perfect fit.

Panther completed his elementary and high school education in Kenya. Coming to the U.S., he entered Louisiana State University in 2012, graduating in 2015 with a degree in economics. He moved to Northwest Indiana in 2016 and found work locally.

Panther’s success story could have ended there, but an image haunted him. It was a disabled child crawling to get to school.

“That image was in my head,” Panther said. “In the U.S. it’s not a problem getting a wheelchair. I felt I had to do something for those kids.

“Here I got some mobility, and I could have an education. I had a career, but I did not want to be selfish. A lot of people invested in me. They wanted me to do something.”