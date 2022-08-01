 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highland officers recognized for public service

Nineteen Highland police officers have received letters of commendation and a paid day off for their exemplary service.

 Times file

HIGHLAND — Nineteen police officers have been recognized for their exemplary service, receiving letters of commendation and a paid day off.

They did not miss a day of work or have an "at fault" accident in six months. 

Police Chief Pete Hojnicki and the Highland Police Commission jointly made the recommendation to the Town Council, which approved it with a unanimous vote.

Among those being recognized were Assistant Police Chief Pat Vassar and Detective Sgt. Jason Hildenbrand.

Detectives Frank Peckler and Gerardo Garza were also awarded.

Also included were Detective Cpls. Brian Stanley, Lee Natelborg and Darren Conley.

Next were Cpls. Erich Swisher, Michael Yonkman and Nick Vanni and Lance Cpl. Greg Palmer.

Filling out the award roster were Officers Anthony Kowal, Joel Sullivan, Emmalie Wolke, Corey Anderson, Kade Sapp, Joshua Brzezinski, John Freyek and James Glidewell.

Reliable attendance among police officers is a particularly important attribute, board members said.

"It saves us a lot of overtime/headaches by not having any last minute call-offs and trying to find a willing replacement or making (someone) stay over for a double," Hojnicki said.

In other business, the council approved the special purchase of five in-car computers for the police department. The total cost is $20,409.20.

