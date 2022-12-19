Highland OKs first water rate hike in 32 years

HIGHLAND — The Town Council has approved a hike in water rates for residential and commercial customers.

The vote followed a public hearing.

"These (increases) were determined following a rate and cost of service study," Clerk-Treasurer Mark Herak wrote last month to the council. "The last general rate increase was approved November 1990."

During the public hearing, resident Erik Sprenne expressed surprise that the increase is 100% over the base water rates.

"Seems a little excessive," he said while asking the council how much of the rate boost covers Highland's cost to purchase water from Hammond.

Water Consultant Bob Reynolds said that about 14% of the raise is from rising charges from Hammond.

"We're kind of at their mercy," Councilman Roger Sheeman, R-5th, said of the town's status as a Hammond water customer.

Board members said the latest Hammond increase was two years ago with a 10-year deal while noting that the town has been absorbing the price hike until now.

Councilman Mark Schocke, R-3rd, also noted the town's material and employee costs have gone up, including a 4% salary raise to employees.

"I think it's a necessary increase," Schocke said, adding that it amounts to about $8 a month per customer, which is under $100 a year.

Town Engineer Derek Snyder, of NIES Engineering, said the capital and replacement plan over the next five years is where most of the rate hike is going.

Schocke said Highland's infrastructure badly needs repairs. "I'd rather have a water system that works rather than a water system that does not work."

Herak said Highland could buy water from other sources, such as Hobart, but noted that Hobart's water situation is even worse than Hammond's.

Herak said Schererville buys water from Gary but pays much more than Highland.

He also said St. John uses well water but would not advise other towns to do it.

Sheeman chimed in that Highland could provide its own water, but it would cost millions of dollars.

The towns buying water from Hammond may discuss the rates in the future and consider alternatives to Hammond, Sheeman said.

After the hearing, the council passed the rate hike with a unanimous vote.

The monthly fixed charge for a standard residential 5/8-inch water meter will be $23.09 per month.

The larger sizes, up to 8 inches, have commensurately higher fees.

The consumption charge, per 1,000 gallons, is $2.26 for 2023 and will rise each year to $2.61 in 2027.

The hydrant maintenance fee, for most residential customers, will be $3.43 per month.

In other business, the council approved a required redistricting of the town's five wards. This is to keep the population numbers of each ward within 10% of the others.

Ward 1 will have a population of 4,837; Ward 2 will have 4,828; Ward 3 will be 4,757; Ward 4 will have 4,755 residents; and Ward 5 will count 4,807 people. This gives a total Highland population of 23,984 from the 2020 U.S. Census.

The plan was passed on a 4-1 vote, with the negative tally coming from Council President Bernie Zemen, D-1st.

The council also swore in a new police officer, Raymond J. Navarro III.

He has four years of previous law enforcement experience with the Burnham Police Department.