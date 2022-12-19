Highland OKs first water rate hike in 32 years

HIGHLAND — The Town Council has approved a hike in water rates for residential and commercial customers.
The vote followed a public hearing.
"These (increases) were determined following a rate and cost of service study," Clerk-Treasurer Mark Herak wrote last month to the council. "The last general rate increase was approved November 1990."
During the public hearing, resident Erik Sprenne expressed surprise that the increase is 100% over the base water rates.
"Seems a little excessive," he said while asking the council how much of the rate boost covers Highland's cost to purchase water from Hammond.
Water Consultant Bob Reynolds said that about 14% of the raise is from rising charges from Hammond.
"We're kind of at their mercy," Councilman Roger Sheeman, R-5th, said of the town's status as a Hammond water customer.
Board members said the latest Hammond increase was two years ago with a 10-year deal while noting that the town has been absorbing the price hike until now.
Councilman Mark Schocke, R-3rd, also noted the town's material and employee costs have gone up, including a 4% salary raise to employees.
"I think it's a necessary increase," Schocke said, adding that it amounts to about $8 a month per customer, which is under $100 a year.
Town Engineer Derek Snyder, of NIES Engineering, said the capital and replacement plan over the next five years is where most of the rate hike is going.
Schocke said Highland's infrastructure badly needs repairs. "I'd rather have a water system that works rather than a water system that does not work."
Herak said Highland could buy water from other sources, such as Hobart, but noted that Hobart's water situation is even worse than Hammond's.
Herak said Schererville buys water from Gary but pays much more than Highland.
He also said St. John uses well water but would not advise other towns to do it.
Sheeman chimed in that Highland could provide its own water, but it would cost millions of dollars.
The towns buying water from Hammond may discuss the rates in the future and consider alternatives to Hammond, Sheeman said.
After the hearing, the council passed the rate hike with a unanimous vote.
The monthly fixed charge for a standard residential 5/8-inch water meter will be $23.09 per month.
The larger sizes, up to 8 inches, have commensurately higher fees.
The consumption charge, per 1,000 gallons, is $2.26 for 2023 and will rise each year to $2.61 in 2027.
The hydrant maintenance fee, for most residential customers, will be $3.43 per month.
In other business, the council approved a required redistricting of the town's five wards. This is to keep the population numbers of each ward within 10% of the others.
Ward 1 will have a population of 4,837; Ward 2 will have 4,828; Ward 3 will be 4,757; Ward 4 will have 4,755 residents; and Ward 5 will count 4,807 people. This gives a total Highland population of 23,984 from the 2020 U.S. Census.
The plan was passed on a 4-1 vote, with the negative tally coming from Council President Bernie Zemen, D-1st.
The council also swore in a new police officer, Raymond J. Navarro III.
He has four years of previous law enforcement experience with the Burnham Police Department.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Cute as a Cupcake, OMG Pastries, Hickory Farms, Hope Center Resale and Region Scrubs opening
Coming soon
Get ready for a sugar rush.
Cute as a Cupcake will soon open a second location in Schererville.
Owner Michele Wainwright launched Cute as a Cupcake! Cupcakery & Bake Shop in 2015 and opened the brick-and-mortar bakery at 2008 W. 81st Ave. in the Merrillville Business Complex in 2016.
Its second location will open next to Oberweiss in Schererville, at the shopping center at Main Street and Indianapolis Boulevard that's also home to Starbucks, Smoothie King and Once Upon a Child.
"We're super excited about it," Wainwright said. "We wanted to do an expansion east toward Porter County but this deal came up. We have a lot of customers from out that way who say they only come to Merrillville to shop at Costco or Sam's Club so this will be more convenient for them."
It's a 1,190-square-foot location that will employ about four or five workers.
The goal is to open by February, ideally before Valentine's Day.
"It's still up in the air," she said. "We need a little bit of time to get all the equipment delivered."
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Cute as a Cupcake specializes in cupcakes made from scratch daily. It's known for its cupcakes in a jar that stack two layers of cake and two layers of icing. They have a much longer shelf life than regular cupcakes, about 30 days as compared to two or three days. They also can be frozen for up to six months.
"They go over really well," she said. "We ship them all over the country and even internationally through the website."
Cute as a Cupcake also sells cookies, cake pops, banana pudding and cocoa bombs that you drop in a hot chocolate to get more chocolate and sprinkles. It also has gluten-free and vegan options.
"We're inclusive of all lifestyles," she said.
It has more than 30 flavors available at any given time, including flavors of the day like chocolate chip cannoli.
"It's fun and crazy," she said.
Popular flavors include red velvet, wedding cake and pink champagne.
Cute As a Cupcake also has two food trucks that tour around fairs and farmers' markets, going as far as to Purdue University and the University of Notre Dame in warmer months.
The business grew over the years but took off during the pandemic, when it started shipping, which it took up out of necessity.
"I know that COVID wasn't a good time for every small business," she said. "But it created new opportunities for us. We were agile and nimble."
Cute as a Cupcake also sells its products at Welch's Stop & Shop in St. John, the Merrillville Florist and Tea Room and Off Square Brewery in Crown Point. It's also working to develop vending machines.
"I think we're successful because of a quality product and the customer service," she said. "As a small business, we know customers sustain us and that it's significant that they spend their money with us. We have a level of appreciation for our customers. We know they could spend their money elsewhere. It's the quality of the product that has helped us stay around."
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Sweets have been blowing up lately with many cookie shops opening in Northwest Indiana.
"I don't know how to explain the surge," she said. "We were popular in 2016 but continue to get new customers every day. Sweets never go out of style. It's a $22 billion industry. No pun intended, people are trying to get a piece of the pie. It's definitely a viable business."
Cute as a Cupcake does a lot of catering and corporate orders, especially for local businesses. It's still looking to open another location in Porter County, likely in Valparaiso in about a year.
"I was displaced from my job and used the severance to start a business. I had three kids and was married while trying to create a new brand," she said. "I've been growing the brand for years. It's good to see the fruit of your labor. After all the blood, sweat and tears, here it is."
For more information, visit
cuteasacupcake3.com or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
OMG Pastries is serving up sweet treats in Munster.
Juanita Marsden, a graduate of Hammond Development Corp.'s Food Entrepreneurs Program, opened the new sweet shop at 328 Ridge Road in Munster. It's located in the same plaza as Applebee's.
OMG Pastries sells cookies, cheesecakes, its namesake pastries and other treats.
For more information, call 219-771-7162 or find the business on Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Hickory Farms recently opened at 17643 Torrence Ave. in Lansing.
Founded in 1951, the Chicago-based chain sells summer sausage, cheese and gift baskets. It specializes in gourmet specialty foods like charcuterie, dry salami and cheese balls and spread. It also offers cupcakes, sweets, popcorn and other snacks.
The business is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call 219-224-3799.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Scrub Region opened at 536 N. Main St. in Crown Point. It's located next to the Hen convenience store.
It was founded by respiratory therapist Marquita Patterson, who always had a liking for scrubs and saw there was a need in the community for such a retailer.
Region Scrubs sells scrubs and uniforms for nurses as well as shoes and accessories. It does group orders as well for healthcare facilities.
"We serve any kind of health care professionals, as well as hair, nail and massage," she said. "We serve dental, eye doctors and daycares."
Crown Point seemed like a good market with the Franciscan and Pinnacle hospitals, she said.
"Main Street has nice traffic and there are hospitals and all kinds of health care just down the street," she said.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Originally known as Infiniti Scrubs but rebranded as Scrub Region, the store sells brands like Cherokee, Dickey's, Anywear, Heartsoul and HH Works, as well as compression socks and other accessories.
"I'd like to open more stores and create job opportunities for people," she said.
It's open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 219-779-9327 or find the business on Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Hope Center Resale Shop plans to open at 1 W. Old Ridge Road in Hobart on Jan. 6 and 7.
It's a nonprofit retailer that provides funds to the Hope Center, manager Margy Boyce said.
"It's a nonprofit that serves people in the community, gives them direction and points them to resources available in the community," she said. "It offers mentoring, counseling and walks alongside them to give them the help they need to be self-sufficient. It helps people with financial problems addiction problems, the mentally challenged, whatever obstacles they may face. It's not just giving them things; it's helping them become self-sufficient."
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
The 8,000-square-foot store took over the former Nazarene Church in Hobart. Boyce, who has a career in interior design, had long wanted to open a resale shop for her Nazarene Church in Valparaiso.
Hope Center Resale Shop will sell furniture, household items, jewelry, scarves and handbags.
"It's gently used," she said. "You won't believe how nice things look. As an interior designer, I have clients that need to do something with their old furniture when they buy new furniture. This is an awesome place to donate the items to for the community instead of just getting rid of them. I have a passion for interior design and I want to use it to help people. I want to help them make their rooms as attractive and as appealing as I can."
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Friday and Saturday of every month.
For more information, find the store on Facebook.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
Joseph S. Pete
WATCH NOW: 219 News Now - 12/9/22
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Epic Gourmet Popcorn, Miller Beach Cigar Bar, Lumar Taste, Aldi opening; boutique closed
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Dave's Hot Chicken, NetPar, Saturday Sangria, Smoothie King, Starbucks, Black Diamond Buy Sell and Trade and Origin…
