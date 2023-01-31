Highland police chief set to retire

HIGHLAND — Longtime Police Chief Pete Hojnicki will soon be hanging up his badge after many years of service to the town.
His last day on the job will be next Monday, and his official retirement will take place sometime afterward.
"I’ll be on the books utilizing accrued time until it ends and helping out if need be," Hojnicki said Tuesday.
For many decades, the department was cramped in the basement of Town Hall — an area deemed several times too small for the department's size.
But in recent years, Hojnicki brought a dream into reality, and the department now operates in a new law enforcement facility standing adjacent to Town Hall.
In his decades of service, Hojnicki has notched many other accomplishments, such as lower crime incidents, including robberies and burglaries.
Hojnicki is also credited with being budget-conscious with respect to the town and its taxpayers while also keeping the department up to date with law enforcement technology.
Hojnicki has served on the Highland police force for 36 years.
