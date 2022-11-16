Highland prepares for water rate hike

HIGHLAND — The Town Council on Monday set a public hearing date for a proposed hike in the water rates.
The hearing will unfold on Dec. 12.
This takes place after the water board adopted a resolution for the rate increase last month, which the council will adopt with a new ordinance, Clerk-Treasurer Mark Herak noted.
"These (increases) were determined following a rate and cost of service study," Herak wrote in a note to the council. "The last general rate increase was approved November 1990."
The council ordinance notes that the water bills include a fixed charge, consumption charge and a fire hydrant maintenance fee.
If adopted, the monthly fixed charge for a standard residential 5/8-inch water meter would be $23.09 per month.
The larger sizes, up to 8 inches, would have commensurately higher fees.
The consumption charge, per 1,000 gallons, would be $2.26 for 2023 and rise each year to reach $2.61 in 2027.
The hydrant maintenance fee, for most residential customers, would be $3.43 per month.
In other business, the council granted a six-month extension to a petitioner who wants to build an outdoor, climate-controlled storage facility at 8621 Osborne St.
The council noted that the project, if ultimately approved, would widen the road, install curbs and provide a sewer extension.
