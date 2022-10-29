Highland residents ask town council to create a sustainability commission

HIGHLAND — When David and Sarah Masciotra moved to Highland 10 years ago, they were attracted by the town's trails, the Heron Rookery and the walkable downtown.

Now he and other Highland residents want to ensure that the town's natural resources will be protected for generations to come.

“There’s often a misperception that there’s a conflict between economic vitality and environmentalism," Masciotra said during an Oct. 24 town council meeting. He and Sarah are "living proof that they often work in tandem because conservation, natural beauty and sustainability are highly appealing to young people, young families and retirees looking to relocate."

Masciotra was one of 12 people who spoke in favor of creating a town sustainability commission during the public comment session. The group Highland Neighbors for Sustainability, formed in 2020, has drafted legislation for the commission's creation.

“We hope the council recognizes the value of a citizen-led sustainability commission to research and bring back suggested solutions on environmental topics,” Connie Wachala said.

The idea came out of the recent greenhouse gas inventory completed through the Indiana University Environmental Resilience Cohort. In 2021, Earth Charter Indiana, NWI Region Resilience and the Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC), banded together and joined the cohort.

The team was able to get funding for six climate fellows to conduct greenhouse-gas inventories for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties as well as for Cedar Lake, Chesterton, East Chicago, Highland, Hobart, Lake Station, the city of LaPorte, Merrillville, Munster, Schererville and Valparaiso.

The project was later extended, so they were able to inventory Hammond and Portage too.

Industry accounted for the bulk of the Region's overall emissions, but residential emissions were the biggest slice of the pie in Cedar Lake, Chesterton, Hobart, Lake Station, Schererville and Highland.

In Year 2 of the Environmental Resilience Cohort, participants create a Climate Action Plan. Because every community in the Region is so unique, NIRPC, NWI Region Resilience and Earth Charter are creating a climate action plan that features a menu of options. Municipalities can select the options that are most applicable.

Because members of city and town councils often have outside jobs and are "so involved in the day-to-day nitty gritty of trying to run a city or town," Wachala said, it might be hard to actually enact the climate action plans without a dedicated commission.

The sustainability commission "can be an aid if they (the town council) let us,” Wachala said.

The ordinance for the proposed commission is being reviewed by the town's legal counsel. Wachala said the commission would likely have five representatives and would, hopefully, include local students. The commission would research various sustainability initiatives and bring suggestions to the town council.

"There’s a lot of folks that care about the environment," Alex Bazán said, "and I think a sustainability commission provides that added capacity to support staff in the town of Highland to do more in terms of looking at different environmental issues."

Sustainability efforts look different across Northwest Indiana, Wachala said, but communities can learn from one another.

Michigan City and the city of LaPorte already have commissions, Gary has a Department of Sustainability and Environmental Affairs, and Valparaiso has a citizen-led sustainability group.

“If you all will pass this, it puts leverage on these other communities that should see the value of it,” Linda Anguiano of Hammond told the council at the Oct. 24 meeting. “If we all work together, we can have a really strong Region."

The sustainability commission legislation will be discussed during the Highland Town Council's study session Nov. 21, beginning at 6:30 p.m.