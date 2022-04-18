Highland seats new councilwoman

HIGHLAND — For only the second time in its history, one of the five Highland Town Council seats is being held by a woman.

Councilwoman Toya Smith, D-2nd, attended her first business meeting last week after being elected to finish the term of former Councilman Mark Herak.

Herak recently resigned his council seat after his election to finish the term of former Highland Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin.

Both elections were conducted by the Highland Democratic party because the two former officials are both Democrats.

Griffin recently resigned from his longtime clerk-treasurer seat to finish the term of former state Sen. Frank Mrvan, who retired.

Smith joins the late Nancy Powell as the only female to sit on the council. Powell was chosen to finish the term of Thurm Ferree, who moved on to other elected offices.

The Democratic caucus elected Smith on March 30, and she was immediately sworn in by Herak.

"It was my first swearing-in and, ironically, my old council seat," Herak said.

Council President Bernie Zemen, D-1st, said Smith was elected after several 10-10 ties by the Democratic caucus members.

Attorney James Wieser, chairman of the Lake County Democratic Party, broke the tie by choosing Smith.

Smith has been a Highland resident for 15 years and said she was inspired to seek the council seat after Herak's departure.

"I am incredibly thankful to be given the opportunity to serve the town of Highland and to put in hard work toward making a positive impact in the lives of Highland residents," Smith said.

"I have big shoes to fill with following after Mark Herak. Howeverm I am certainly up for putting the residents first."

Smith also serves as a deputy clerk on the Lake County Election and Voter Registration Board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.