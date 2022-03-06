Highland Theatre Company inspires with The Lion King Jr.

HIGHLAND — On Friday evening, the Highland Theatre Company and Highland Middle School inspired a sold-out crowd with their performance of The Lion King Jr.

Making his theatrical debut in a lead role, freshman Reis Maldonado said the cast was refreshingly nervous as they were forced to start 30 minutes late as the crowd kept coming.

“Our director [Matthew Dominica] encouraged us to keep calm and enjoy the evening,” said Maldonado. “It was really an honor to perform for such a great audience, and the cast sure felt the wonderful energy throughout our entire production.”

The awe-inspiring lights and costume brought Disney’s legendary tale to life during the 2-hour play, performed without an intermission.

The night was filled with strong performances, including juniors Wilfred Akanbi (Mufasa) and Alex Schmidt’s (Scar) brotherly rivalry. The fun-loving and comedy-driven performances by Jade Soto (Timon) and Mckenzie Markus (Pumbaa) had the audience roaring with laughter throughout the night.

One of the show’s extraordinary performances came from sixth-grader Maritza Aguilar (Rafiki) for her portrayal of the wise confidant that leads Simba back to the pride.

“I would like to give a big thank you to my family, friends and teachers for being there to support me,” said Aguilar.

