HIGHLAND — The Highland Town Council reviewed the tax abatement performances of seven businesses Monday and all passed with flying colors.

The businesses, which are in varying stages of five- or 10-year tax abatements, all received positive recommendations from Redevelopment Director Maria Becerra.

Companies with tax abatements are reviewed annually and this year's hearing required very little discussion by the council, which found each firm in compliance with its individual agreements.

The board gave each of the firms unanimous approval for this year.

The Grocery Group, formerly known as Strack & Van Til, will complete a 10-year tax abatement in 2024 after first being approved in 2012 for a new headquarters at 2244 45th Ave.

"It will remain in force for another year," Highland Councilman Bernie Zemen, D-1st, said of the Grocery Group's approval for 2023.

People's Bank was granted a 10-year abatement in 2015 for its new building at 3915 Ridge Road.

After receiving its 2023 approval, the firm has four years remaining, board members said.

Next up was Culver's, which was granted a 10-year abatement in 2012 after building a new restaurant at the corner of Ridge Road and Cline Avenue.

After its approval for this year, Culver's will return in 2024 for the final year of its abatement.

City Volkswagen at 9601 Indianapolis Blvd. received a 10-year abatement in 2012 after constructing a new building.

City Volkswagen now has one year left on its abatement period.

Another automotive dealer, Webb Hyundai at 9236 Indianapolis Blvd., had its first review after receiving a five-year abatement in 2021.

The business, which remodeled its existing building, has four years remaining on its abatement.

Safety Training Services, Inc. at 8516 Henry St. was granted a 10-year abatement in 2014 after converting a vacant building to house its operation.

After this year's approval, Safety Training Services has two abatement years remaining.

Pramuk Dental Center at 2705 Highway Ave. got a five-year abatement in 2019 for its new building and now has one year remaining.

"This review is for taxing period 2023 pay 2024," the council said of each of the seven companies.

Every business seeking tax abatement must comply with requirements specific to that business, such as having a certain number of employees, retaining that number of employees, making remodeling improvements and for adding to the town's assessed valuation, board members said.