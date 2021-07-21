 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana designates undeveloped Highland prairie as state nature preserve
urgent

Indiana designates undeveloped Highland prairie as state nature preserve

Indiana designates undeveloped Highland prairie as state nature preserve

The Indiana Natural Resources Commission has designated a nearly 12-acre plot of land located across Indianapolis Boulevard from Wicker Memorial Park in  Highland as the Grand Prairie Nature Preserve.

 Provided

The Indiana Natural Resources Commission has designated a nearly 12-acre plot of land across Indianapolis Boulevard from Wicker Memorial Park as the state's newest nature preserve.

The Grand Prairie Nature Preserve in Highland will permanently protect from development remaining wet prairie of the Chicago Lake Plain, including the state-threatened earleaf foxglove plant, Leiberg's witchgrass, and a variety of other prairie plant species.

Mid- to late summer is the best time to see the prairie in bloom, according to the Natural Resources Commission.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

The site, already owned by the Department of Natural Resources, also contains the state-endangered smooth green snake, the common nighthawk, and the plains garter snake, which has been designated by Indiana as an animal of special concern due to its rarity.

The new preserve is triangle-shaped. It's bordered by the Erie Lackawanna Trail at the north, Norfolk Southern tracks to the east, and a large shopping center facing Indianapolis Boulevard just north of Ridge Road on the southwest.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Officer injured in Chesterton crash following pursuit, police say

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts