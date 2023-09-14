HIGHLAND — NWI Parkinson’s, Inc. was presented with a check from the Highland Redevelopment Commission on Thursday, Aug. 31, to compensate for recent building renovations.

The $3,289 check was allocated from the Highland Redevelopment Commercial Grant Fund. Highland Redevelopment Commission Members Maria Becerra, Sean Conley and George Georgeff presented the check to NWI Parkinson’s Founder Elizabeth Woodbury and Vice President Don Nadgeman.

The grant fund was created to help businesses and organizations in Highland’s redevelopment areas, Conley said. The grant can be used for interior and exterior improvement to maintain the ascetics of the town of Highland, he said. It can also be an incentive for new businesses and organizations to consider locating to Highland, Conley added.

“Being able to help NWI Parkinson’s with its mission of bringing Parkinson patients hope by offsetting some of the costs of improving their location, allows them to spend more money on their mission,” Conley said. “It’s one of those moments that make me really proud to be serving on the redevelopment commission.”

NWI Parkinson’s recently completed renovations to the upstairs of its building. Renovations include the addition of a ping-pong room, social room and reiki room.

“We look forward to working with the town of Highland more since they’re on board with everything we want to do to improve our footprint in the community,” Nadgeman said.

