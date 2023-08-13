HIGHLAND — The discovery of NWI Parkinson's, Inc. has allowed Felix Lopez to gain self-confidence and strength, even though he experiences side effects of Parkinson's disease daily.

"When I'm in a crowd of people I get really nervous, but not when I'm here," Lopez said at the seventh annual NWI Parkinson's Summer Wellness Event. "When I'm here, I'm home."

Lopez attends free exercise classes offered by NWI Parkinson's each week. He feels "like a new man," whenever he leaves a class. The organization has also had an impact on Lopez's wife, Denise, because she can attend classes with him while serving as his caregiver.

"A lot of people who come here are like family now," said Denise Lopez, of Lansing. "Without Libby starting this organization, who knows where everyone would be."

NWI Parkinson's Founder Elizabeth Woodbury, nicknamed 'Libby,' founded the organization after she was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2004. Her goal is to create more awareness around the disease, and to help patients and their caregivers cope with the disease.

"I believe it was a gift that I could do something. I'm making a difference and it's wonderful," Woodbury said. "Before there was no where to go. Now there's a place to come to."

The organization hosted its grand re-opening and summer wellness event on Friday evening at 2927 Jewett Ave. in Highland. More than 200 people enjoyed food and drinks provided by Green Witch Cafe, Malt Brothers Brewing and local pharmaceutical companies.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Sales Representative Craig Conlin said this organization is one of the strongest and best Parkinson's support groups in the Chicagoland area. NWI Parkinson's serves more than 2,000 Parkinson's patients each year with numbers continuing to increase.

About 90,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with Parkinson’s every year, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation. The disease affects around 10 million people, but the cause remains largely unknown. Common symptoms include tremors, limb stiffness, balance problems, slowness and paucity of movement.

Dave Straka routinely suffers from tremors, stiffness, and difficulty walking and talking. Straka and his wife, Debbie, discovered this organization when they attended the annual symposium held in April.

"Millions of people from all walks of life have this. The most important thing here is it's a support group," said Straka, who was diagnosed in 2018. "It's nice to have a central location to get information from."

NWI Parkinson's offers free exercise classes, weekly discussion groups, support groups and monthly educational seminars to patients. Two fundraisers a year, including a fashion show and dinner dance, allow the organization to offer classes and seminars to patients and their families at no-cost. (To learn more visit nwiparkinson.org.)

"My husband comes here and gets so much value through the programs, and it doesn't cost him a penny," Barbara Biernat said. "It's amazing."

Barbara's husband, Frank Biernat, was diagnosed with the disease 5 years ago. By attending weekly exercise classes, the couple has learned how to stall the progression of Frank's disease, Barbara said. It's also created a network of support for herself and other caregivers who don't know how to help their loved ones.

Barbara hopes more Parkinson patients continue to discover NWI Parkinson's because it's had such a positive impact on her husband's life.

"One of the things I love about this organization is everyone is happy. Every time I come to an event people are happy," Barbara said. "We're supporting each other get through it."