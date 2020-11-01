Legal ad error may force new vote on Scheeringa Farms rezoning

This would set a path toward a second rezoning vote by the Town Council.

"It is my understanding that that will be what will occur," Mika replied when asked if this could lead to a new hearing and council vote.

At Monday's council meeting, Highland officials had predicted some of the process might need a repeat.

"I wouldn't call it a complete do-over, but it sounds to me like the stage is being set to issue a new public notice with the proper legal description," Highland Town Attorney John Reed said.

On Tuesday, Council President Mark Schocke, R-3rd, said he understood the Russell engineer was indeed preparing a corrected legal description.

Russell currently holds an option to buy the land, which has been leased for the past 80 years by Scheeringa Farms.

Scheeringa Farms says it now has the funds to purchase it if given the opportunity.

Last month, a family member, Janille Scheeringa, said she hopes for a different outcome thanks to the error.

"(I hope) that we can all make things right" and let the site remain as farmland.