Legal ad error may force new vote on Scheeringa Farms rezoning

HIGHLAND — An advertising error may have compromised senior citizen housing plans for Scheeringa Farms, and a new Town Council rezoning vote might be the result.
Russell Construction, of Davenport, Iowa, wants to build the complex on the eastern six acres of the 19-acre farm, which runs along Ernie Strack Drive just north of Strack & Van Til.
To accommodate the $40 million project, the council in August rezoned the land, owned by the Griffland Group, from large single-family to a multifamily planned unit development.
This paved the way for Russell to buy all 19 acres, seek final approval from the Plan Commission and receive up to $750,000 from the town to rebuild Ernie Strack Drive.
But an error was later discovered in Russell's legal description of the project, which erroneously said the complex would be built near Kleinman Road instead of Cline Avenue.
Rezoning issues require precise legal wording in the public notices that are advertised in the local newspapers.
"We were advised that Mr. (attorney James) Wieser will be submitting a new petition to come before the Plan Commission and will be requesting to attend the Plan Commission study session," Building Commissioner Ken Mika said Thursday.
This could mean Russell will re-advertise the description and need a repeat of a Plan Commission public hearing.
This would set a path toward a second rezoning vote by the Town Council.
"It is my understanding that that will be what will occur," Mika replied when asked if this could lead to a new hearing and council vote.
At Monday's council meeting, Highland officials had predicted some of the process might need a repeat.
"I wouldn't call it a complete do-over, but it sounds to me like the stage is being set to issue a new public notice with the proper legal description," Highland Town Attorney John Reed said.
On Tuesday, Council President Mark Schocke, R-3rd, said he understood the Russell engineer was indeed preparing a corrected legal description.
Russell currently holds an option to buy the land, which has been leased for the past 80 years by Scheeringa Farms.
Scheeringa Farms says it now has the funds to purchase it if given the opportunity.
Last month, a family member, Janille Scheeringa, said she hopes for a different outcome thanks to the error.
"(I hope) that we can all make things right" and let the site remain as farmland.
In August, the original rezoning vote was passed by Councilmen Mark Herak, D-2nd; Vice president Bernie Zemen, D-1st; and Roger Sheeman, R-5th.
Voting against the rezoning were Tom Black, R-4th; and Schocke.
The council also adopted the 2021 town operating budget at $17.9 million, with a tax rate to not exceed $1.74 per $100 of assessed valuation.
These numbers will probably be lower after final approval by the state, said Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin.
