Longtime Highland councilman moves to clerk-treasurer seat

HIGHLAND — Michael Griffin's departure from the clerk-treasurer's seat has triggered two more major changes at the top of Highland's governmental structure.

In the wake of Griffin's recent resignation to take the state senate seat vacated by Frank Mrvan, longtime Highland Town Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd, has left his council seat to finish the rest of Griffin's clerk-treasurer term.

Griffin was selected Feb. 5 by Democratic leaders in the district — which currently includes Hammond's south side, Munster, Highland, Griffith, Dyer and Schererville — to succeed former state Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, who retired Jan. 11 after nearly 40 years in the Senate.

The longtime Highland clerk-treasurer topped Highland veterans advocate Martin Del Rio, 48-31, at the Democratic precinct caucus, due in part to Griffin's years of experience in local government.

Virtually nothing about the changes was discussed at Monday's council business meeting, with Herak absent as he prepares to immediately take over the office.

Herak was elected to the clerk-treasurer position March 2 by the Highland Democratic Precinct Organization caucus. He was sworn into his new office by Lake County Judge Marissa McDermott.

The next step is for the Democratic caucus to select a replacement to finish Herak's council term.

Both terms end Dec. 31, 2023, said Highland Town Attorney John Reed.

The Democratic caucus is the legal entity to make the selections because both seats are currently held by members of the Democrat party.

The caucus is expected to vote on Herak's replacement by the end of the month, possibly in time for the next business meeting March 28.

Attorney James Wieser, chairman of the Lake County Democratic Party, was not available for comment.

