More than 100 protesters rally against plan to build senior housing on Highland farm

"At the time all of this came about we did not have the funds," Janille Scheeringa said during the virtual council meeting. She then noted that her family now has the money to purchase it.

Griffith resident Kathie Furjel Kepchar believes the Scheeringa family was once told that they could buy the site if it ever went up for sale.

"I think it was a handshake deal many years ago," she said.

For its next move, Russell will again appear before the Plan Commission to create a two-lot subdivision, which is usually just a procedural formality before final approval.

One possible stumbling block to the project could sit with the Redevelopment Commission.

There is an agreement, made by the former town council, for the town to pay for the reconstruction of Ernie Strack Drive, an unofficial road that runs along the farmland, from Kleinman Road, and leads into the Strack complex.

It would also serve as one of the entrances to the senior living complex.

Council President Mark Schocke, R-3rd, has said he opposes using $400,000 to $750,000 of taxpayer money to rebuild this road, add infrastructure and move it 40 feet to the south.