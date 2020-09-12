More than 100 protesters rally against plan to build senior housing on Highland farm

HIGHLAND — More than 100 people held a "peaceful and family-friendly" protest on Saturday aimed at keeping Scheeringa Farms planted firmly in the ground.
A flyer from earlier this month reads: "We are protesting the Highland Town Council because they are not listening to the community."
The protesters completely filled three tents that were placed along Cline Avenue at the east end of the farm.
As they displayed signs such as, "Scheeringa Farm Strong" and "No Farms! No Food!," many passing motorists tooted their horns in support for the farm.
"We've got traffic slowed down and hundreds, hundreds of cars honking," said Angie Saberniak, a family friend who helped organize the rally.
Another organizer, Stephanie Smith, said, "I'm totally ecstatic" about the turnout, especially with all of the rainfall.
A petition to save the farm has already sprouted over 1,000 signatures.
Four generations of the Scheeringa family have farmed the 19 acres for the past 80 years by leasing it from the Griffland group.
The farm, which sits immediately north of Strack & Van Til, was recently rezoned by the town council to pave the way for the $40 million Highland Senior Living Center on the eastern five to six acres of the parcel.
A multi-family residential planned unit development zone replaces the large single-family zone.
The council's Aug. 31 vote took place during a virtual council meeting with at least 248 residents observing via the Zoom platform and hundreds more watching through other online connections.
Although it had 90 days to act on the rezone recommendation from the Plan Commission, the council chose to take a vote sooner rather than later.
Before the council's 3-2 vote, residents commented for almost three hours in overwhelming opposition to building the complex on the farmland.
"I worked for Scheeringa Farms," Elaine Bohling said during the rally. "This is a crying shame what they're doing to them."
"I think it's rotten," said her husband, Bob.
Other protesters expressed belief that some town officials may be changing their minds and another said residents are sending emails directly to the developer to voice their opposition.
Russell Construction, of Davenport, Iowa, holds an option — which expires at the end of the year — to purchase the entire parcel.
Russell has said the remaining 13 acres could be leased by Scheeringa Farms and continue to be farmed.
But the Scheeringa family has recently made some moves to buy the land.
"At the time all of this came about we did not have the funds," Janille Scheeringa said during the virtual council meeting. She then noted that her family now has the money to purchase it.
Griffith resident Kathie Furjel Kepchar believes the Scheeringa family was once told that they could buy the site if it ever went up for sale.
"I think it was a handshake deal many years ago," she said.
For its next move, Russell will again appear before the Plan Commission to create a two-lot subdivision, which is usually just a procedural formality before final approval.
One possible stumbling block to the project could sit with the Redevelopment Commission.
There is an agreement, made by the former town council, for the town to pay for the reconstruction of Ernie Strack Drive, an unofficial road that runs along the farmland, from Kleinman Road, and leads into the Strack complex.
It would also serve as one of the entrances to the senior living complex.
Council President Mark Schocke, R-3rd, has said he opposes using $400,000 to $750,000 of taxpayer money to rebuild this road, add infrastructure and move it 40 feet to the south.
After the road is rebuilt and moved over, Russell is slated to give it to Highland to become an official town road.
Schocke recently removed three members of the Redevelopment Commission and replaced them with three new members believed to oppose using tax allocation area funds for the road.
"The Town Council is not listening to what the residents want," Kepchar said. "There are better locations for this like the acreage behind the old Ultra store."
Town Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd, recently said that Russell originally looked at the Ultra Plaza, but it was too expensive.
Kepchar noted how children look forward to the Scheeringa Farm hayrides and other fun activities.
She added that people from Highland, Griffith and other local towns enjoy buying the fruit, vegetables, vegetable plants and flowers there.
As the rally concluded, Jennifer Scheeringa Vanek said she was overwhelmed by the support all week and at the rally.
Smith thanked the protesters and reminded that Scheeringa Farms will hold a customer appreciation day on Oct. 17.
