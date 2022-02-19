New development proposed for Town Theatre site

HIGHLAND — Four years after the curtain dropped on the historic Town Theatre, the Town Council has a proposal to redevelop the vacant site and the land nearby.

But 1st Metropolitan Builders must first convince the council that it has a viable plan, and it hinges on the town's largest employer agreeing to a relocation.

The block on which the theater once stood, including the land behind it to the bike trail, is a parcel of about 5 acres.

The western part of this parcel, along the trail, would feature eight 12-unit condo buildings. The eastern part, along Kennedy Avenue, would have retail stores with possible residential units on the second floors.

"We are working on some retail boutique type of uses," attorney David Westland said. "The goal would be to make that a walkable area with the residential and retail."

To pave the way, an agreement would be needed with EMCOR Hyre Electric, which has 300 employees, to relocate to the other end of town and sell its existing property for the condo complex.

"It's a very nice looking project," said Council President Bernie Zemen, D-1st.

Westland, of Westland & Bennett PC, represents 1st Metropolitan, and said the company would like to close on a purchase of the theater site after making an earlier successful bid for $120,000.

The theater property is currently owned by the town.

Westland said the plan would "make the downtown a place where people want to drive to" as a destination.

The condo project would cost $40 to $50 million, and each unit would have two bedrooms, two baths and a garage. Each unit would sell for $250,000.

"This is a transformational project for downtown Highland — one that the folks in Highland have been talking about for the last 20 to 30 years," Westland said.

If Hyre agrees to the plan, its new home would be in a 10-acre professional business/industrial park that would be built on South Kennedy Avenue, immediately north of a gas station on the corner at Main Street, Westland said.

The complex would require an investment of $10 to $15 million, he said.

"This is very preliminary," Westland said of the overall plan.

He noted that 1st Metropolitan has, thus far, employed engineers, surveyors and an attorney to get the plan started.

But before investing any more funds, the firm needs feedback from the council on whether to proceed any further, Westland said.

"This proposal is nothing new," said Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd, adding that similar ideas have been pitched to the council before.

Herak said the town would insist that the condos be owner-occupied with no rentals and no temporary, long-term housing arrangements.

Herak stressed the council wants Hyre to stay in Highland and wondered what it might require as an enticement to move from the land it has occupied since 1960.

He also said that the conceptual drawings are very attractive and that the council would want to know what incentives 1st Metropolitan would want to do the project.

Westland said that as much as $3 million in fill and sanitary lines would probably be needed at the relocation site.

He also indicated that 1st Metropolitan could possibly purchase its own bonds.

"It would be a 'buy your own bond' scenario in the downtown portion," which would spare the town any financial risk.

Westland said the firm would also agree to a planned unit development. PUDs give a town more control over certain aspects of building projects.

"It's an idea we'd like to explore further," Herak said. "(But) we're not going to break the bank either."

The two sides will talk further at an upcoming council study session, and 1st Metropolitan will also talk with its financial experts.

The Town Theatre, and several adjacent buildings also owned by the town, was torn down in January 2018 after the council determined the theater building had deteriorated beyond restoration.

Several businesses still exist on the block where the theater stood.

"The project doesn’t require the acquisition of the other businesses, although it does present some possibilities for those addresses," Westland noted.

