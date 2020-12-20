New Year's Eve fireworks in Highland still on, but venue has changed

HIGHLAND — Spectators will find a change of venue when the New Year's Eve fireworks are displayed next week.
Instead of the traditional location of Main Square Park, the Town Council said the show will be behind the high school.
There is more room in that area, which will allow for larger — and therefore higher — fireworks, said Town Councilman Roger Sheeman, R-5th.
The new location will allow more people to watch and will be safer, he added.
There is also more parking available there, said Council President Mark Schocke, R-3rd.
The School Town of Highland has agreed to the move, board members said.
The council asked Highland's two public safety chiefs for their thoughts on the relocation.
Fire Chief Bill Timmer said there is more space at the park, but that they can still make it happen at the high school.
"Everybody is pretty used to it" being downtown, he added.
Police Chief Pete Hojnicki said Main Square Park is the real preference, "but we can accommodate" at the school.
People need to be told about the change of locations, Park Superintendent Alex Brown noted.
"We need to start a blitz" of publicity to let them know.
The council also approved a 2021 contract with Mad Bomber Fireworks Productions for the Independence Day and New Year's Eve shows for fees of $25,000 and $5,000 respectively.
The unanimous approval came on the condition that the town's legal council is comfortable with a compromise over the standard 40 percent "escape clause."
As the contract reads now, the firm would be paid this percentage if a fireworks show is canceled by the town.
However, the council also acknowledged that Mad Bomber did not exercise the penalty clause when the town canceled the Independence Day fireworks due to the virus.
Town Attorney John Reed referred to situations of "impossibility" in which the town is forced to cancel events against its wishes.
The council also approved a new contract, through 2023, with Alpine Amusement Co. to furnish and operate rides and concessions for Independence Day and New Year's Eve festivities.
The vote was 4-1 with Sheeman voting no because he preferred that the contract have one additional year.
In other business, the council approved the expansion of an existing child daycare center, at 2929 45th Ave., into a building next to the existing one.
In doing so, the board accepted Board of Zoning Appeals recommendation to allow the expansion in a business zone, which does not include daycare centers.
Owner Lindsey Rockymore said she would place a refuse container between the two buildings to block vehicles from parking in the playground area in the back.
In another matter, Public Works Director Mark Knesek said leaf vacs will be out every Monday until it snows and that the wood chipper will be out on Fridays.
He advised those with branches to call for a pickup.
