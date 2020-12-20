New Year's Eve fireworks in Highland still on, but venue has changed

"We need to start a blitz" of publicity to let them know.

The council also approved a 2021 contract with Mad Bomber Fireworks Productions for the Independence Day and New Year's Eve shows for fees of $25,000 and $5,000 respectively.

The unanimous approval came on the condition that the town's legal council is comfortable with a compromise over the standard 40 percent "escape clause."

As the contract reads now, the firm would be paid this percentage if a fireworks show is canceled by the town.

However, the council also acknowledged that Mad Bomber did not exercise the penalty clause when the town canceled the Independence Day fireworks due to the virus.

Town Attorney John Reed referred to situations of "impossibility" in which the town is forced to cancel events against its wishes.

The council also approved a new contract, through 2023, with Alpine Amusement Co. to furnish and operate rides and concessions for Independence Day and New Year's Eve festivities.

The vote was 4-1 with Sheeman voting no because he preferred that the contract have one additional year.