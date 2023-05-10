HIGHLAND — NWI Parkinson’s hosted its 14th annual educational symposium on April 15 to continue spreading awareness for Parkinson’s disease.

The support group was founded by Elizabeth Woodbury after she was diagnosed with the disease in 2004. Woodbury, nicknamed Libby, wanted to provide a safe place for Parkinson's patients.

The 501(c)3 charitable organization offers free exercise classes, weekly discussion groups, support groups and monthly educational seminars to patients. These events take place at the corporation's building, 2927 Jewett Ave. in Highland.

“The thing about Parkinson’s is, it’s different with each person. Everyone has different symptoms,” Maxine Ettema said. “My daughter discovered this organization and it was the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Ettema’s husband passed away shortly after she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2020. Since her diagnosis, Ettema has found a home away from home within NWI Parkinson’s.

“I feel really comfortable when I’m there,” the Cedar Lake resident said. “Libby makes it so pleasant.”

Ettema attends all educational events provided by the organization. She also participates in exercise classes offered throughout the week including: dance, yoga, cardio drumming, full body workouts and Lee Silverman Voice Treatment-BIG therapy.

“The symposium was very educational and informative,” she said. “I feel like I learn a lot of new information every time I attend these things.”

More than 130 patients, caregivers and families of patients attended last weekend’s event. Doctors from Northwest Indiana, Rush Hospital Movement Disorder Program in Chicago and Northwestern University spoke about a variety of topics relating to the disease.

“This year showed us this is an event the Parkinson's community needs,” Woodbury said. “Prior to COVID-19, this symposium attracted 200 to 300 guests every year. We’re starting to return to normalcy as this year we had over 60 new attendees that hadn’t been to a prior symposium.”

The event was co-sponsored by a variety of pharmaceutical and medical device companies, including Supernus, Boston Scientific, Kyowa Kirin, Acorda, Acadia, Abbott Labs and Abbvie.

Attendants were informed about Parkinson’s symptoms, depression and pharmaceutical medications. Dr. Sepehr Sani of Rush Hospital credits NWI Parkinson’s as being "the most organization in the Chicagoland area."

For more information about NWI Parkinson's visit nwiparkinson.org.

Around 90,000 people across the U.S. are diagnosed with Parkinson’s every year, according to Parkinson’s Foundation. The cause remains largely unknown, but the disease affects nearly 10 million people. Common symptoms include tremors, limb stiffness, balance problems, slowness and paucity of movement.

“This organization has helped me in so many ways,” Dolores Siwy said. “It helps me with my strength, agility, balance and self-confidence.”

Siwy, 77, of Calumet City was diagnosed in 2014. Her symptoms include tremors and muscle rigidity, something she’s been able to control by her weekly participation in NWI Parkinson’s exercise classes. Over four days, Siwy participates in weight lifting, boxing and yoga classes to improve her hand-eye coordination.

“This is all due to Elizabeth Woodbury,” she said. “Thank God for her.”

