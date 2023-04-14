HIGHLAND — Around 90,000 people across the U.S. are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease every year, though the cause remains largely unknown.

Symptoms generally progress slowly, but can differ from one person to another. Common symptoms include tremors, limb stiffness, balance problems, slowness and paucity of movement, according to the Parkinson's Foundation.

The support group NWI Parkinson's hosts an annual symposium at the Lincoln Center in Highland to spread awareness about the disease. This year's symposium will be held Saturday, April 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person and include continental breakfast and lunch. There will be a variety of healthcare professionals speaking on behalf of Parkinson's symptoms, depression and pharmaceutical medications, said Board Member Madeline Wilson.

"It's not too late to register," Wilson said. "Just call our office!"

Individuals interested in attending the event can contact NWI Parkinson's, Inc. at 219-237-2342. For more information visit nwiparkinson.org.

Neurologist Aisha Shareef will be discussing Parkinson's symptoms including sleep disturbances, dizziness, mood changes and sleep issues.

"This symposium can provide knowledge and information for families with Parkinson's," Shareef said. "It's an excellent way to learn about what someone's options are and the treatments available."

Shareef has been a general practice neurologist for 13 years. She fell in love with neurology after discovering it was similar to putting together a puzzle, a hobby she enjoys. She wants to encourage Parkinson's patients to stay active by moving around because exercise isn't always common for individuals who've been diagnosed with the disease.

Dr. Jennifer Pallone will be another speaker at the upcoming event. Pallone has been a neurologist for 30 years, specifically focusing on movement disorders. She's been associated with NWI Parkinson's since 2004 after she diagnosed the organization's chairman, Elizabeth Woodbury, with the disease.

"We want to empower people to understand their illness as best as they can," Pallone said. "Then they will know the things to bring up and what to comment on."

Pallone will be educating attendants about skin changes including melanoma and dermatitis. She hopes to emphasize the importance of attendants getting their skin checked by a doctor if they've been diagnosed with Parkinson's.

The symposium continues to be a positive event the organization hosts locally, she said. As the organization has grown over the past two decades, proceeds raised have been able to serve the community on a local level. Throughout the year, the organization hosts additional fundraisers including a dinner dance and style show.

"I'm so proud of the organization for everything it's done," she said. "The amount of good energy that has come from it is very encouraging and ensures people have proper resources if they have Parkinson's."