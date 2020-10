Police start No Shave campaign to support officer facing second cancer diagnosis

HIGHLAND — In support of an officer who was recently diagnosed with cancer for the second time, the Highland Police Department will start growing their scruff a month early.

The No Shave fundraiser, which normally happens every November, will now start in October, the Highland Police Department announced on its Facebook page.

Highland officers will donate funds to aid Support Service Division Kim Majors with medical treatment costs following her cancer diagnoses. Pink bracelets with Major's badge number, 945, will be available for a $10 donation.

The public is asked to join in on letting their facial hair flourish and donate to the cause. Bracelets can be purchased and cash or check donations can be made at the Highland Police Department at 3315 Ridge Road through Nov. 30.

The Highland Fire Department will also join this year by growing out mustaches for awareness.

For more information, Highland police can be contacted at 219-838-3184.

