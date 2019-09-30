HIGHLAND — The weekend rains that plagued Northwest Indiana did not dampen attendance at Sunday’s Victory for Veterans Memorial Ride.
Motorcyclists of all ages, backgrounds and bikes came to Wicker Memorial Park for the 20th annual benefit for the park’s veterans’ memorial and to help local veterans.
“Today is about patriotism,” North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan said before hundreds of bikers took to the streets.
Mrvan and the American Veterans Motorcycle Riders Association co-sponsored the ride, which started in 1999 to support the memorial and later to also help homeless veterans.
For some, the benefit ride was an opportunity to rekindle friendships. For others, the ride provided time to stand beside a replica of the wall: the American Veterans Traveling Tribute, which lists the names of 58,271 service men and women killed in Vietnam or missing in action.
William Perkins, of Hammond, kissed and knelt beside the name of Harold C. Grissom, a member of Perkins’ squad in Vietnam who was killed in action.
“He was a great guy, an absolutely great person,” said Perkins, who visited Grissom’s gravesite in Tennessee two years ago.
Perkins, 70, had been studying electrical engineering in college in 1968 when he enlisted in the Army. The Inland Steel retiree appreciated seeing The Wall. “It’s gut-wrenching in a way, spiritual in another way,” he said, “but it’s also loving in the biggest way.”
Of all the names on The Wall, 1,532 represented Indiana casualties. According to State Rep. Lisa Beck, R-19th, Indiana is home to more than 400,000 military veterans.
Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Borling is a Vietnam veteran and ex-POW. Released in 1973, Borling praised his fellow veterans.
“It’s all about what you do, helping others, helping veterans, letting American citizens know what is the price of freedom,” Borling said, encouraging veterans to “keep marching.”
Erica Rios, whose first husband Duane Rios was killed in Iraq in 2003, became a police social worker because of the trauma she experienced on becoming a military widow.
“I’m helping people in crisis,” Rios said. To veterans, she added, “You’re always in my hearts. Thank you for being an inspiration to people everywhere.”
Jaime Ramos, a Hammond firefighter and paramedic who served in the Air Force from 1992 to 1997, said riding “is for the brotherhood. My dad was in the Navy, my grandfather was in the Army, and I’m carrying on the tradition. No matter what race or creed we are, we call the military our family.”
Terrence Harvey, of Merrillville, served with the Air Force in Operation Desert Storm from 1991 to 1996.
“My brother served and I served, and I think of all those who did not make it back,” Harvey said. “The military is a brotherhood. Everyone served or they know someone who served. It’s like a second family you’re a part of.”