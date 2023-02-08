HIGHLAND — When police Chief Pete Hojnicki hung up his badge Monday, he signed off on a career spanning almost four decades of law enforcement service.

During that time, he saw a political mix of Highland Town Councils come and go.

The 59-year-old Hojnicki said he could not have accomplished what he did without his wife.

"I’d especially like to recognize my wife, Linda, for her endless support throughout my 38 years in law enforcement, nearly 21 of those as chief," Hojnicki said. "None of this would have been possible without her."

Hojnicki's career began in 1981 with the Indiana National Guard, followed by a four-year stint with the Gary Police Department.

He has held the ranks of corporal, sergeant and commander with the Highland force.

His long stint with the Highland Police Department began in 1986. He was named Highland police chief Feb. 16, 2002.

Adding to his credentials, he graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy in 2016.

He's grateful for the Town Councils for which he served, and the clerk-treasurers, police commissions and individuals he has worked with through the years.

"Whether you realized it or not, I learned something from each of you and, throughout my career, have mirrored those qualities I admired," he said, addressing that group.

He does not take credit for the Police Department's accomplishments.

"I was just the facilitator for the team’s efforts," he said. "I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside individuals with much more talent than I."

During his tenure, Hojnicki has seen a police station built next to Town Hall.

The department introduced its Volunteers in Policing (VIPS) program, in which civilians assist the police department in various roles, and mental health and financial wellness programs for officers and their families.

Highland police are equipped with officer body cameras and take-home cars. They have had multiple weapons upgrades.

Hojnicki said there are big differences between today's responsibilities and the simpler times when his career began.

"Today's officers have things much harder."

Simple walkie-talkies gave way to cellphones, body cameras, Tasers, radar, vehicle computers, printers and access to state and federal databases.

Hojnicki said the chief's job claims a lot of personal time with evening meetings and long hours.

He has a long list of chores that will keep him busy, and he wants to spend more time with family and friends and two new grandchildren.

With bittersweet feelings, Hojnicki said he will miss his officers and the public.

"I am humbled to have been a part of so many winning teams, so thank you for letting me be a part of them."

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. Gary Science Olympiad 2023 Gary Science Olympiad 20223 Gary Science Olympiad 2023 020523-spt-gbk-lc_7 020523-spt-gbk-lc_1 020523-spt-gbk-lc_5 020523-spt-gbk-lc_10 020523-spt-gbk-lc_6 020523-spt-gbk-lc_3 020523-spt-gbk-lc_8 Last day to file for the spring primary Last day to file for the spring primary 020423-spt-gbk-lc_5 020423-spt-gbk-lc_7 020423-spt-gbk-lc_5 020423-spt-gbk-lc_4 Hammond Black History Month observation Hammond Black History Month observation Hammond Black History Month observation Andrean sectional Kouts Girls Sectional Class 1A Game 1 020123-spt-gbk-low_5 020123-spt-gbk-low_4 020123-spt-gbk-low_2 020123-spt-gbk-low_9 Hammond storage facility fire Computer coaching Gallery HTML code