The Times

HIGHLAND — With Wednesday's swearing in of three new members, and two returnees, Highland has a brand new town council in office.

"This oath has been done 28 different times," said Michael Griffin, who is returning as clerk-treasurer.

"Now it will be the 29th" town council in Highland's history.

After Griffin swore in the councilmen individually, he convened the meeting so that officers could be elected.

After new Councilman Mark Schocke, R-3rd, was elected as president, the gavel was handed to him to conduct the meeting.

His vice president is longtime Councilman Bernie Zemen, D-1st.

Zemen congratulated the new members and noted that this is his fifth term on the council.

"Now it's 16 years later," he quipped.

Zemen thanked everyone at the meeting, including the Rev. Gregory Bim-Merle, associate pastor of Our Lady of Grace parish.

Bim-Merle performed an invocation to begin the meeting and a benediction to close it.

Returning Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd, also welcomed the three new members and praised those who make the town work.

"Sitting up here ... this is the easy part," he said, noting how the police had to deal with a recent bank robbery, how the Fire Department assisted Griffith with a large fire and how a major water break had the Public Works Department working long hours.

New Councilman Tom Black, R-4th, said he appreciates Griffin's efforts, along with all of the town employees and department heads.

He also thanked the voters for putting the new council in place.

Newcomer Roger Sheeman, R-5th, praised the man he is replacing.

"I feel honored to sit in a seat that was held by Konnie Kuiper for many years," Sheeman said, noting that Kuiper has served Highland for 30 years.

Sheeman also said "we're going to redouble our redevelopment efforts" with a new Redevelopment Commission featuring members with a lot of appropriate experience.

Schocke offered thanks to all who attended the meeting, including his wife, parents and his aunt June — and those watching it live online.

"I'm pretty excited about this," he said of the live streaming of the meeting. "It's 2020 and about time that got done."

The new council noted that every Highland board will eventually have its meetings streamed live on the Internet.

Griffin recalled how he once had a very special auditor.

"My auditor is now my wife," he said as she sat in the audience with their daughter.

"I'm always happy at a new council meeting," Griffin said as the meeting came to an end.

