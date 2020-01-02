HIGHLAND — With Wednesday's swearing in of three new members, and two returnees, Highland has a brand new town council in office.
"This oath has been done 28 different times," said Michael Griffin, who is returning as clerk-treasurer.
"Now it will be the 29th" town council in Highland's history.
After Griffin swore in the councilmen individually, he convened the meeting so that officers could be elected.
After new Councilman Mark Schocke, R-3rd, was elected as president, the gavel was handed to him to conduct the meeting.
His vice president is longtime Councilman Bernie Zemen, D-1st.
Zemen congratulated the new members and noted that this is his fifth term on the council.
"Now it's 16 years later," he quipped.
Zemen thanked everyone at the meeting, including the Rev. Gregory Bim-Merle, associate pastor of Our Lady of Grace parish.
Bim-Merle performed an invocation to begin the meeting and a benediction to close it.
Returning Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd, also welcomed the three new members and praised those who make the town work.
"Sitting up here ... this is the easy part," he said, noting how the police had to deal with a recent bank robbery, how the Fire Department assisted Griffith with a large fire and how a major water break had the Public Works Department working long hours.
New Councilman Tom Black, R-4th, said he appreciates Griffin's efforts, along with all of the town employees and department heads.
He also thanked the voters for putting the new council in place.
Newcomer Roger Sheeman, R-5th, praised the man he is replacing.
"I feel honored to sit in a seat that was held by Konnie Kuiper for many years," Sheeman said, noting that Kuiper has served Highland for 30 years.
Sheeman also said "we're going to redouble our redevelopment efforts" with a new Redevelopment Commission featuring members with a lot of appropriate experience.
Schocke offered thanks to all who attended the meeting, including his wife, parents and his aunt June — and those watching it live online.
"I'm pretty excited about this," he said of the live streaming of the meeting. "It's 2020 and about time that got done."
The new council noted that every Highland board will eventually have its meetings streamed live on the Internet.
Griffin recalled how he once had a very special auditor.
"My auditor is now my wife," he said as she sat in the audience with their daughter.
"I'm always happy at a new council meeting," Griffin said as the meeting came to an end.
Duane Parry sworn in as Michigan City mayor
Duane Parry vowed to get spending under control focus on neglected neighborhoods during his address Saturday after being sworn in as the next mayor in Michigan City.
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Sue Lynch is joined by family members as she is sworn into office as Portage's new Mayor by Indiana State Rep. Chuck Moseley on Wednesday morning at Woodland Park. Lynch defeated John Cannon in the general election.
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Sue Lynch is sworn into office as Portage's new mayor on Wednesday at Woodland Park. She defeated John Cannon in the general election.
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Portage City Councilman Collin Czilli talks to Portage’s Mayor Sue Lynch during a swearing-in ceremony for the new public officials on Wednesday morning at Woodland Park.
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Incoming Portage Mayor Sue Lynch speaks on Wednesday morning following in a swearing-in ceremony at Woodland Park.
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Former Portage Mayor Olga Velazquez is acknowledged by incoming Mayor Sue Lynch during a swearing-in ceremony for Portage public officials on Wednesday morning at Woodland Park.
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Supporters of Sue Lynch give a standing ovation to the incoming mayor after she is sworn in on Wednesday morning at Woodland Park.
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Relatives and supporters of Sue Lynch gather Wednesday morning at Woodland Park as she is sworn into office as Portage's new Mayor
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Sue Lynch is sworn into office as Portage's new Mayor at Woodland Park. She defeated John Cannon in the general election.
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Sue Lynch is joined by family members as she is sworn into office as Portage's new Mayor by Indiana State Rep. Chuck Moseley Wednesday morning at Woodland Park. Lynch defeated John Cannon in the general election.
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Former Mayor of Portage Olga Velazquez is acknowledged by Mayor-elect Sue Lynch during a swearing-in ceremony for Portage public officials Wedensday morning at Woodland Park.
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Supporters of Sue Lynch give a standing ovation to the Mayor-elect after she is sworn into office as Portage's new Mayor Wednesday morning at Woodland Park.
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Relatives and supporters of Sue Lynch gather Wednesday morning at Woodland Park as she is sworn into office as Portage's new Mayor
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Portage City Councilman Collin Czilli talks to Portage’s Mayor-elet Sue Lynch during a swearing-in ceremony for the new public officials Wednesday morning at Woodland Park.
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Portage’s new Mayor Sue Lynch speaks Wednesday morning following in a swearing-in ceremony at Woodland Park.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy, left, shakes hands with Porter County Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, right, while Matt's wife, Polly, looks on on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy briefly claps during his inaugural address on Wednesday in City Hall.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Evan Costas, Valparaiso City Councilman At-large, smiles as his father, outgoing Mayor Jon Costas, compliments him during his farewell remarks on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy watches from the dais as outgoing Mayor Jon Costas makes remarks on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Outgoing Mayor Jon Costas delivers farewell remarks on Wednesday at Valparaiso City Hall.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Outgoing Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas, left, shares words with incoming Mayor Matt Murphy prior to his swearing-in on Wednesday in the Valparaiso City Council Chambers.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy gives his inaugural address to the audience on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
New Porter County Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer collects oath of office documents and signatures on Wednesday in the Valparaiso City Council Chambers.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
New Porter County Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer smiles as she gives brief remarks Wednesday prior to swearing-in ceremonies for new Valparaiso City Council members.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy, right, shakes hands with members of the public who gathered in the City Council Chambers for his swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Outgoing Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas, right, passes the podium over to incoming Mayor Matt Murphy on Wednesday prior to his swearing-in ceremony.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Outgoing Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas imparts advice to the new mayor and city council members on Wednesday as they're sworn-in in the City Council Chambers.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Evan Costas, Valparaiso City Councilman At-large, bows his head as the closing prayer is delivered Wednesday following swearing-in ceremonies for new council members.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy delivers his inaugural address on Wednesday at City Hall.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Polly Murphy, right, and her son, Jack, 7, listen as Mayor Matt Murphy gives his inaugural address on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso Matt Murphy delivers his inaugural address on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
New Valparaiso City Clerk-Treasurer Holly Taylor makes brief remarks Wednesday after being sworn-in in the City Council Chambers.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Councilmen At-large Evan Costas, far left, and George Douglas, center right, raise their hands as they're sworn-in by Porter County Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer on Wednesday.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Mayor Matt Murphy has a laugh as outgoing Mayor Jon Costas makes remarks on Wednesday at Valparaiso City Hall.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
New Porter County Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer has a laugh as she jokes she's held her position for less than 12 hours on Wednesday prior to swearing-in ceremonies for Mayor Matt Murphy and new City Council members.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy speaks after being sworn-in on Wednesday in the Valparaiso City Council Chambers.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Outgoing Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas smiles as he delivers remarks Wednesday to the audience gathered in the City Council Chambers.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Polly Murphy, right, hugs her husband, Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy, after his swearing-in on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Indiana State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, snaps photos on his cell phone Wednesday at Valparaiso City Council members are sworn-in.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso Matt Murphy bows his head as the benediction is delivered Wednesday at the swearing-in ceremony for him and other city council members.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Mayor Matt Murphy places his signature on his oath of office document on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Outgoing Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas, left, speaks with incoming Mayor Matt Murphy prior to his swearing-in on Wednesday at Valparaiso City Hall.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy, left, is sworn-in by Porter County Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, right, while Matt's wife, Polly, looks on on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy, right, shakes hands with members of the public Wednesday that gathered for the swearing-in ceremonies for Valparaiso City Council members on Wednesday.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
The audience listens as Mayor Matt Murphy, right, delivers his inaugural address on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Outgoing Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas has a laugh as he makes remarks to the audience gathered in the Valparaiso City Council Chambers on Wednesday.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
New Valparaiso City Clerk-Treasurer Holly Taylor, center, helps new Porter County Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, left, collect oath of office documents on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
New Porter County Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer prepares to swear-in new Valparaiso City Council members on Wednesday.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
New Valparaiso City Clerk-Treasurer Holly Taylor, left, is sworn-in by Porter County Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso 2nd District City Councilman Bob Cotton delivers brief remarks on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.
