HIGHLAND — Police vehicles swarmed the scene of a shooting involving officers from the Highland Police Department Friday afternoon at an Indianapolis Boulevard shopping center, Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Onlookers gawked at the banged up vehicles and heavy police presence outside a Kohl's department store where 911 was called on a suspected shoplifter just hours earlier.

The incident that led to the shooting occurred about 2 p.m. in the parking lot, according to witnesses.

Martinez confirmed Highland police responded to a 911 call from Kohl’s reporting a suspected shoplifter in the store. Security recognized the individual as someone who had previously attempted to steal from the store, the sheriff said.

Two Highland police officers responded to that call, Martinez said. They confronted the suspect and an altercation took place, he said.

At one point during the altercation, the suspect attempted to flee the parking lot in his vehicle, police said.

One officer was injured during the altercation and the other officer discharged his weapon, striking the suspect in the hand, the sheriff said.

Multiple vehicles appeared to have been struck and sustained damage, although the sequence of events that led to the damage is unclear. Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak also confirmed the incident involved two Highland police officers.

The injured officer was transported to an area hospital. The suspect was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, Martinez said.

Laura Pilewski said she was having lunch with a friend at an Olive Garden nearby when she saw the yellow crime scene tape being wrapped around the area in front of the store. She soon noticed a car parked up on the curb that appeared to have been hit. She and her friend watched police and curious spectators gather around the area in an attempt to figure out what happened.

Pilewski said she couldn't have anticipated such a spectacle in Highland.

"Kind of crazy for a little town, like us," Pilweski said. "For our town, it's not normal."

Around 4 p.m., another witness said she had been waiting since 2 p.m. to retrieve her vehicle from where it was parked within the boundaries of the crime scene.

As of 5 p.m., all those who were parked within the bounds of the scene had been permitted to access their vehicles, according to an officer.

All vehicles were towed from the scene.

This is a developing story. Come back to nwi.com for updates as they are are available.