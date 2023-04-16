HIGHLAND — For female veterans, things are getting better.

But there are gaps.

That was among the messages Saturday at the second annual Women Veterans Conference at the Wicker Memorial Park Social Center.

Hammond Disabled American Veterans Post 17 and National Women Veterans United co-sponsored the program, which featured speakers, vendors, table talks and an open-forum panel discussion.

Post 17 Commander Steven Bramer said more should be done for female veterans, the largest growing demographic in the military. “Hopefully this is the start of something new,” he said.

Rochelle Crump, founder and president of NMVU, took a stronger tone: “We are stronger together,” and the military is “learning more about women veterans.”

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports more than 2 million women as veterans in this country. Among them are more than 33,000 in Indiana and 49,534 in Illinois.

Women comprise 10% of military service personnel. Crump noted that women in the military continue to fight a male-dominated institution.

“We are still fighting ignorance," she said, "fighting for a lot of things we don’t have.”

NWVU is based in Chicago, and Crump said the group has opened the only care center in Illinois for female veterans.

Still, she said, “every woman is called to be strong and intentional. Stand up at the table.”

According to the VA, women are facing challenges during and after their service. These include sexual assault during active duty, bias against mothers, and health concerns.

Jill Carley, service line director at Adam Benjamin Jr. VA Clinic in Crown Point, outlined that facility’s programs in addressing those challenges. Carley has been with the outpatient clinic since its opening in 1988, and she has seen improvements and advancements, including women’s health care.

As the largest integrated health care system in the U.S., Carley said, the VA has been involved in research and new developments, including heart surgery, the nicotine patch and the first successful liver transplant.

“We have access to what’s going on,” she said.

The local clinic serves 12,000 patients annually, with a growing number of female patients. Thirteen years ago, the facility opened a clinic solely for women, with their own entrance and waiting area.

Noting that 6 in 10 Americans have some chronic disease and 1 in 3 is pre-diabetic and does not know it, Carley said the clinic offers classes in whole-food, plant-based lifestyles.

“Lifestyle changes are what they need,” she said. The VA clinic tracks mammograms and Pap smears.

The VA also reports that female veterans are twice as likely to be homeless than non-veterans. They are also more apt to be single mothers.

The VA clinic also offers counseling through social workers for emotional issues and homelessness.

“We get to know you on a personal level, to meet each individual’s needs.” Carley said.

Another key issue is suicide. The VA reports suicide rates among women who have served in the U.S. military are more than twice as high as for adult civilian women.

Angela Tucker, suicide-prevention coordinator at the VA clinic, said veterans are dealing with issues civilians have not experienced. These include having been in war, being away from family for extended periods, and the stresses from re-adapting to civilian life.

Regarding female veterans and suicide, Tucker said women may feel more stress in their roles as caregivers. “Women take care of others and tend to put themselves last.”

Another issue related to veterans and suicide is military personnel being more familiar with guns. About three-quarters of suicides among veterans are committed with firearms, Tucker said.

To better reach veterans with suicidal ideations, Tucker reported, the VA simplified its telephone hotline last year, from 800-273-8255 to 988 and then pressing 1 to reach a trained professional.