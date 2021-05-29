Term limits coming to Highland?

HIGHLAND — The Town Council has introduced an ordinance to place term limits on council members and the clerk-treasurer.

If adopted as currently written, the limits would not apply to past or current terms of the current members.

"It would cap any future terms to two," said Councilman Mark Schocke, R-3rd, who is proposing the new law.

Under the proposal, no council member would be allowed to serve more than two consecutive terms.

With many variables that could affect the final decision, the council — after a spirited discussion — said it will revisit the issue at a future meeting.

"I see a few items on there I'd like to tweak," said Council Vice President Bernie Zemen, D-1st.

If the ordinance were adopted as now written, the current members would be eligible for two more terms — after which all would leave at the same time, assuming they were reelected.

This would bring in "a council of rookies" with no transition from old members to new, Council President Roger Sheeman, R-5th, said, adding that no other community in the state has adopted term limits.

"Staggered terms would be a more appropriate way to do this," he said.