Term limits coming to Highland?

HIGHLAND — The Town Council has introduced an ordinance to place term limits on council members and the clerk-treasurer.
If adopted as currently written, the limits would not apply to past or current terms of the current members.
"It would cap any future terms to two," said Councilman Mark Schocke, R-3rd, who is proposing the new law.
Under the proposal, no council member would be allowed to serve more than two consecutive terms.
With many variables that could affect the final decision, the council — after a spirited discussion — said it will revisit the issue at a future meeting.
"I see a few items on there I'd like to tweak," said Council Vice President Bernie Zemen, D-1st.
If the ordinance were adopted as now written, the current members would be eligible for two more terms — after which all would leave at the same time, assuming they were reelected.
This would bring in "a council of rookies" with no transition from old members to new, Council President Roger Sheeman, R-5th, said, adding that no other community in the state has adopted term limits.
"Staggered terms would be a more appropriate way to do this," he said.
Schocke said he is not opposed to staggered terms and that he would not be against increasing the number of terms a person could serve.
He added the clerk-treasurer could also be removed from the ordinance, if desired.
Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd opposed the ordinance, saying residents know when not to vote for a candidate.
"You're saying you're smarter than all the people of Highland," he said to Schocke.
In response, Schocke said it wsa ironic that Herak's comments come from a man who has been on the council since the 1970s.
"This is exactly why we need term limits," he said.
Schocke said the council could also add seats to the board and that some could be at-large.
This would require redistricting, he said.
Sheeman said this would be based on the census process, but that the census data will not be available until later this year.
Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin noted that Highland has until November 2022 to perform redistricting.
In other business, the council unanimously approved alcohol sales inside Main Square Park for the five-day Independence Day carnival.
This opens the taps for Highland to have its first Independence Day beer garden in the park.
The festivities will be sponsored by the Community Events Council.
"Half of them felt the beer garden was a good idea," but the other half had concerns because of all the young children that will be present, Schocke said.
But they will support whatever final decision is made, he added.