WATCH NOW: Highland man to embark on 11-day bike ride

HIGHLAND — Thomas Banas is blessed with what appears to be an endless supply of energy.

The 77-year-old Highland man, who recently retired as owner of Pat's Frame and Axle in Griffith, commits to a daily 40-minute workout at the Schererville YMCA, skis in the winter months in Colorado and other states and hikes and camps at the Indiana Dunes.

"I've been very healthy and active all my life. Some have even called me the Energizer Bunny," Banas said.

Banas will need to tap into that energy as he hits the pavement Sept. 17 to embark on an 11-day, 600-mile bicycle ride.

The purpose of the bike ride, called the Tour de Midwest or Tour de TC, is to raise awareness and funds for Be The Match, an organization that provides lifesaving bone marrow transplants to people with blood cancers, like leukemia and lymphoma or other diseases.

The organization connects patients with matching donors to give them a second chance at life, provides financial support for patients and families and relies on potential donors to join the registry in order to save more lives, according to information provided by Be The Match.

The Tour de Midwest ride will start in Chicago, continue to Milwaukee and Door Peninsula and end at Madison, Wisconsin.

Riding with Banas will be Sharon Krone, of Peoria, Illinois, the mother of his daughter-in-law Emily Banas.

"My mother was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in 2016 and is in need of a lifesaving transplant. Through faith, perseverance and a healthy lifestyle, my mom is well enough to also participate in the 600-mile ride," Emily Banas said.

Krone is one of two women who influenced him to fundraise for Be The Match, Thomas Banas said.

The other woman who influenced him was his late wife, Pamela.

"My wife passed away four years ago with cancer," Banas said.

Banas said his parents, while he was growing up in Highland, instilled in him "to always help others."

"When I heard about the Be the Match ride, I wanted to do it," Banas said, adding,"My parents always instilled in me to do what I can."

Banas has been readying for the 600-mile journey by riding his Trek all-weather terrain bike an average of 30 miles per day.

He also does both cardio and weight machine work at the YMCA.

Banas said he's been active all his life, early on riding a bike, swimming in Lake Michigan and doing a variety of sports.

Along with nine other bicyclists, Banas will begin the journey Sept. 17 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. The bicyclists will ride an average of about 50 miles each day, stopping along the way at various hospitals to talk to patients, Banas said.

"We will give them encouragement," he said.

The bicyclists will have one backup rider and a van to accompany them.

And, "we will stop at hotels and do laundry," Banas said.

Each rider pays for his or her meals and accommodations along the trip, and each rider has as a goal of raising $2,500.

Banas will carry on his bike only a change of clothing and necessities, including two filled water bottles, replenishing vitamins and a product he uses to relieve sitting for so long called ButtonHole Chamois Cream.

"That's what helps us survive," Banas said of his supplies.

Although the ride ahead will be his longest one, Banas and Sharon Krone did embark on a previous 300-mile trail across Missouri.

"We biked along the Katy Trail from one end of Missouri to the other," he said.

Banas said he's a lifelong Region resident, growing up in Highland and graduating from Andrean High School. He served in the U.S. Army, and he and his wife raised four children and have five grandchildren.

For information on Banas' upcoming ride and an opportunity to donate, visit tinyurl.com/TomRides. For more information on Be The Match, visit bethematch.org.