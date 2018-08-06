GARY — Kendall Svengalis, historian, author and 1965 Emerson High School alum, said he fears the Gary Community School Corp.’s decision to auction off a historically significant bronze statue of William A. Wirt is only a prelude to “something more ominous” in the art world.
Countless art pieces from Gary schools have disappeared over the decades — to theft, damage, and more, said Svengalis, author of a number of books about Gary’s history and schools, including the “The Great Emerson Art Heist.”
More than 100 items, including oil paintings, deemed salvageable, were pulled from the schools in 2015 following an inventory, he said, and are currently being stored at an arts conservatory in Chicago.
He said he and others in the Gary community fear Peggy Hinckley, emergency manager for Gary schools who is charged with digging the district out of its towering $100 million debt, will be inclined to sell or auction off those pieces next.
“If Gary is jettisoning its history for a mere fraction of what its debt is, it would just be a crying shame for that to happen,” Svengalis said.
Wirt's legacy in Gary
Chicago sculptor Emory P. Seidel’s Wirt bust has received the most interest so far during the Gary Community School Corp.'s online auction — with 32 bids and a current high bid of $6,600.
Ronald Cohen, a retired IUN professor and historian of Gary schools, is one of the highest bidders.
"This is the rarest item — a one of a kind — that honors a guy who I have written about extensively. It's a symbol of what happened in Gary 100 years ago. It's not the value of the bronze or the importance of the artist. It’s the importance to the city and its legacy," Cohen said.
If he comes in with the highest bid, he plans to donate it so that it stays in Gary, whether at the Gary Public Library or the Calumet Regional Archives, which Cohen co-founded in the 1970s, he said.
"I wanted it to stay in Gary. So I thought if I get this thing, it will definitely stay in Gary," he said.
A nationally recognized educator, Wirt helped shape and guide the Gary school district. As superintendent of schools, he put Gary on the map through his innovative and efficient work-study-play system that divvied students into rotating academic and recreational groups.
"Wirt's concern was giving all children a well-rounded education experience. (The concept) was very fresh at the time, and it was copied around the country in the 1920s. Hundreds of school systems adopted what was then called the platoon system," Cohen said.
Online auction continues, with bust listed
Some of the other items listed at kraftauctions.com include The Thinker statue, the Wirt bust on an art deco stand, a framed Wirt School Code of ethics, a modern art framed painting and a framed Robert Kennedy portrait.
The Kraft Auction’s landing page for Gary Community School Corp. touts it is selling off the district’s collection of art of Wirt-Emerson High School. “78+ Years of School Art History Being Sold!” the advertisement states.
Gary Councilwoman Rebecca Wyatt, who is chairwoman of the council’s art, culture and history committee, said the Wirt bust and others should not be auctioned off. Wirt became the superintendent of schools in 1907. He died in 1938.
“I feel strongly it needed to be taken off. It has historic value. It’s not something you sell. I knew they would be selling equipment, tables and that’s fine. But you can’t start selling off the historic pieces,” Wyatt said.
Wyatt said the 2017 state takeover law required Hinckley to give 30-day written notice to the city’s mayor before property is sold — which didn’t happen.
Wyatt last week brought this to the attention of Hinckley’s attorney, Tracy Coleman, with the hopes the auction would be delayed and the mayor would have a chance to formally object, per state law.
“The goal was really to have them remove the historic items,” Wyatt said. “But she said Hinckley is not willing to remove them.”
The online auction has been extended another 30 days, through Sept. 6.
Mayor, state rep object to bust auction
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said she now has been given notice of the auction pursuant to state statute. She said she has received numerous inquiries from local citizens about whether the bust should be sold or donated to an entity to display in the city.
"I think it is appropriate to have a historian or someone with expertise in this arena to review items prior to an auction to determine whether it would be more appropriate to display the item in a local historical building (such as the Gary Public Library, Calumet Regional Archives, City Hall, etc.)," Freeman-Wilson said on Monday.
Freeman-Wilson said she plans to provide this suggestion in writing to Hinckley.
Attempts to reach Hinckley and her attorney, Coleman, were unsuccessful Monday.
Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, a non-voting member on the Distressed Unit Appeals Board, said the bust should be housed in the Gary Public Library’s museum or at City Hall.
Wirt helped put the Gary school district on the map, Smith said.
“He was long gone when I became a teacher, but people were still coming to Gary schools in the 1960s because of his reputation,” Smith, who retired from teaching in 1992, told The Times on Monday.
The Gary school district last year was taken over by the state and put under the control of a DUAB-appointed emergency manager after its elected trustees repeatedly failed to match the district's spending to its declining revenue and racked up more than $100 million in debt.
Wiping out the district’s debt will be no easy feat, Hinckley has previously told The Times. The emergency management team has made several difficult decisions over the last year that include layoffs, outsourced jobs, shuttered schools and tough contract conversations with unions.
In July, the beleaguered school district placed 33 school properties on the market.