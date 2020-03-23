Hobart Assembly of God has expansion plans in Hobart

HOBART — A large expansion project is planned for the Hobart Assembly of God.
The church intends to complete a 13,085-square-foot addition to the existing building at 7547 E. Ridge Road. The parking lot there also will be increased by 25,000 square feet.
The project “is going to be incredibly helpful because we’ve been just capped out now for years,” said the Rev. Ryan McDowell. “This is going to be a huge help for us.”
He said the church has been meeting with city staff for about four years to receive feedback about the project.
“Since then we’ve been able to refine our plans and now we’re finally there,” McDowell said.
Hobart Assembly of God is seeking a site plan approval from the Plan Commission. The commission wants more information before it acts.
“It sounds like a great project,” said Councilman Dave Vinzant, a commission member.
The church property consists of three lots, and Hobart Assembly of God will seek the city’s approval to combine them into a single parcel. The church also will clean up the zoning for the property.
City officials expressed concerns about drainage on the property, and they asked the church to collaborate with Hobart staff to address the stormwater plan and other matters. The city also is seeking detailed plans about the utilities for the site.
In another matter, the Plan Commission approved the site plan for a 1,800-square-foot pavilion that will be built outside of the Hobart Family YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place.
The site plan also allows for the creation of additional parking spaces.
“I’m excited to see this. I think there’s good exciting things going on with the Y these days,” Vinzant said. “I think with all the summer outdoor programs they put on, this shelter is going to be a great thing.”