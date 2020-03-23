Hobart Assembly of God has expansion plans in Hobart

HOBART — A large expansion project is planned for the Hobart Assembly of God.

The church intends to complete a 13,085-square-foot addition to the existing building at 7547 E. Ridge Road. The parking lot there also will be increased by 25,000 square feet.

The project “is going to be incredibly helpful because we’ve been just capped out now for years,” said the Rev. Ryan McDowell. “This is going to be a huge help for us.”

He said the church has been meeting with city staff for about four years to receive feedback about the project.

“Since then we’ve been able to refine our plans and now we’re finally there,” McDowell said.

Hobart Assembly of God is seeking a site plan approval from the Plan Commission. The commission wants more information before it acts.

“It sounds like a great project,” said Councilman Dave Vinzant, a commission member.

The church property consists of three lots, and Hobart Assembly of God will seek the city’s approval to combine them into a single parcel. The church also will clean up the zoning for the property.