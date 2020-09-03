Hobart budget cuts loom as city takes stock of finances

HOBART — The City Council wants more details about Hobart’s financial situation before it sets employee wages for 2021.
The council in August gave initial approval to several ordinances regarding employee pay, but decided Wednesday to delay adopting the measures on second reading so it can meet in a budget workshop at 7 p.m. Tuesday to review Hobart’s financial information.
“I think we’ll all get a better grasp of the situation by then ... and make better decisions on these ordinances,” Councilman P. Lino Maggio said.
If the salary ordinances are adopted in their current form, salaried positions and wage ranges for other municipal employees will remain the same in 2021.
“There is absolutely no difference in the (wage) maximums between 2020 and 2021, but because the way salary ordinances are written, you need to adopt a new salary ordinance every year,” Clerk-Treasurer Deb Longer said to the City Council in August.
City officials said budget cuts are expected as Hobart faces financial struggles caused by property tax caps, lower than expected property tax collections, increasing operational costs and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hobart's general fund had a negative cash balance of $5.1 million at the end of 2019, and the figure could reach $11.5 million by 2022 if no financial adjustments are made, according to a recent analysis.
The council last month adopted ordinances associated with a general obligation bond issue of up to $6.9 million, which is one of several options the city is pursuing to address the financial challenges.
“The bond is moving along,” Longer said.
The intent is to use the proceeds to reimburse line items in the general fund that were used for capital projects and expenditures. Hobart also would use bond proceeds to refinance lease and installment purchase obligations for Fire Station No. 2, the public works maintenance facility, fire trucks and an ambulance.
Permanent budget reductions, implementing a wheel tax, creating a food and beverage tax and establishing a fire territory are among other options being explored because of the general fund deficit.
As city officials continue reviewing Hobart’s spending plan, a public hearing for the 2021 budget will take place during the next council meeting starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 16. The council could consider acting on the salary ordinances during that session.
