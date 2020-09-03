Hobart budget cuts loom as city takes stock of finances

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — The City Council wants more details about Hobart’s financial situation before it sets employee wages for 2021.

The council in August gave initial approval to several ordinances regarding employee pay, but decided Wednesday to delay adopting the measures on second reading so it can meet in a budget workshop at 7 p.m. Tuesday to review Hobart’s financial information.

“I think we’ll all get a better grasp of the situation by then ... and make better decisions on these ordinances,” Councilman P. Lino Maggio said.

If the salary ordinances are adopted in their current form, salaried positions and wage ranges for other municipal employees will remain the same in 2021.

“There is absolutely no difference in the (wage) maximums between 2020 and 2021, but because the way salary ordinances are written, you need to adopt a new salary ordinance every year,” Clerk-Treasurer Deb Longer said to the City Council in August.

City officials said budget cuts are expected as Hobart faces financial struggles caused by property tax caps, lower than expected property tax collections, increasing operational costs and the COVID-19 pandemic.