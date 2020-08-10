Hobart cancels Lakefont Fest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — The city’s popular Lakefront Festival has been canceled this year because of COVID-19.

Hobart Events Director Nikki Lopez said the annual event typically attracts massive crowds, and the city wouldn’t be able to ensure proper social distancing would be followed if the festival took place.

“We unfortunately had to take that off the calendar,” Lopez said of the event that has featured popular attractions such as the Dam Duck Race and Dam Duck Tape and Cardboard Regatta.

Lopez said the fireworks show during the Lakefront Festival also has been canceled, but Hobart hopes to reschedule it around New Year’s Eve “to say goodbye to 2020.”

Although the Lakefront Festival isn’t taking place, the city continues to have other events.

Lopez said the Summer Market on the Lake continues from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays until Oct. 8 at Festival Park.

The market features several vendors and live entertainment.

Those at the market are required to wear masks when entering the venue, walking around, ordering food, shopping and exiting the site.