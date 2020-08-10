Hobart cancels Lakefont Fest

HOBART — The city’s popular Lakefront Festival has been canceled this year because of COVID-19.
Hobart Events Director Nikki Lopez said the annual event typically attracts massive crowds, and the city wouldn’t be able to ensure proper social distancing would be followed if the festival took place.
“We unfortunately had to take that off the calendar,” Lopez said of the event that has featured popular attractions such as the Dam Duck Race and Dam Duck Tape and Cardboard Regatta.
Lopez said the fireworks show during the Lakefront Festival also has been canceled, but Hobart hopes to reschedule it around New Year’s Eve “to say goodbye to 2020.”
Although the Lakefront Festival isn’t taking place, the city continues to have other events.
Lopez said the Summer Market on the Lake continues from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays until Oct. 8 at Festival Park.
The market features several vendors and live entertainment.
Those at the market are required to wear masks when entering the venue, walking around, ordering food, shopping and exiting the site.
Mayor Brian Snedecor said the only time people should remove their masks is when they are consuming beverages or food purchased there.
He said law enforcement at the market has been “politely asking people to mask up” if they aren’t following the requirements.
Lopez said the city also is planning to amend some other events later this year because of COVID-19.
Instead of its typical Halloween celebration, Hobart is planning a golf cart parade for the holiday.
The parade will allow for people to spread out, Lopez said.
Participants won’t be required to hand out candy, but it would be permitted.
“We’re handing out plastic gloves and making sure there’s lots of hand sanitizer,” Lopez said.
She said Hobart also is contemplating ideas for a Christmas celebration.
“We’re probably going to be cancelling the Holiday Market and kind of adding some different things and just kind of reworking the events we usually do,” Lopez said.
