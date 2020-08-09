Hobart City Council addresses cash balance woes

HOBART — A general obligation bond issue looks to be part of the process to address a negative cash balance in the general fund and rebuild reserves.
The City Council on Wednesday approved the first reading of an ordinance to authorize a general obligation bond issue of up to $6.9 million.
The funding would be used to reimburse line items in the general fund that were used for capital projects and expenditures. Hobart also would use bond proceeds to refinance lease and installment purchase obligations for Fire Station No. 2, the public works maintenance facility, fire trucks and an ambulance.
The action is one step to address cash flow in the general fund.
A comprehensive financial plan shows Hobart’s general fund had a negative cash balance of $5.1 million at the end of 2019. The figure could reach $11.5 million by 2022 if no financial adjustments are made.
Todd Samuelson, of Baker Tilly, said the proposed bond issue isn’t a strategy to increase spending.
“That really is not intended to allow for new expenditures...but rather to get reserve levels back to levels that the city wants and really have more balance in terms of meeting expenditures that the city currently has,” Samuelson said.
He said the city has existing bonds that will retire this year, so the new debt wouldn’t have an effect on the tax rate in the city.
“There’s an opportunity, in essence, to transfer the requirement of debt service for the bonds that are currently outstanding to the (new) bond being considered,” Samuelson said.
Baker Tilly, the city’s longtime financial adviser, has spent recent months examining Hobart’s financial history as well as potential financial effects COVID-19 will have on the city to develop a plan to enhance cash flow.
“There’s a lot of information that’s going into the financial plan and with the ultimate goal of aligning revenues and expenditures for the city going forward for a more balanced situation,” Samuelson said.
Lower property tax collections, property tax caps coming in bigger than anticipated and increasing expenses are among the reasons Hobart has experienced a general fund deficit.
The bond, which could be finalized in October, is just one “piece of the puzzle” to address the situation, Clerk-Treasurer Deb Longer said.
Permanent budget reductions, implementing a wheel tax, creating a food and beverage tax and establishing a fire territory are among other options being explored.
“Every option is still on the table,” Longer said. “It has to be.”
As city leaders review potential financial strategies, Longer anticipates budget constraints likely will continue for now.
“None of this is a quick and easy fix,” Longer said. “It won’t happen in a year, it won’t happen in two.”
