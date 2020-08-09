Hobart City Council addresses cash balance woes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — A general obligation bond issue looks to be part of the process to address a negative cash balance in the general fund and rebuild reserves.

The City Council on Wednesday approved the first reading of an ordinance to authorize a general obligation bond issue of up to $6.9 million.

The funding would be used to reimburse line items in the general fund that were used for capital projects and expenditures. Hobart also would use bond proceeds to refinance lease and installment purchase obligations for Fire Station No. 2, the public works maintenance facility, fire trucks and an ambulance.

The action is one step to address cash flow in the general fund.

A comprehensive financial plan shows Hobart’s general fund had a negative cash balance of $5.1 million at the end of 2019. The figure could reach $11.5 million by 2022 if no financial adjustments are made.

Todd Samuelson, of Baker Tilly, said the proposed bond issue isn’t a strategy to increase spending.

“That really is not intended to allow for new expenditures...but rather to get reserve levels back to levels that the city wants and really have more balance in terms of meeting expenditures that the city currently has,” Samuelson said.