Hobart contemplates changes to time off for firefighters

HOBART — City officials could pursue a different option to provide additional time off to firefighters.

The City Council at the end of December added two paid holidays to the city calendar. They are Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the day after Thanksgiving.

Although the intent was to provide all employees with two extra days off, Councilman Josh Huddlestun said he later learned only one-third of Hobart’s firefighters would benefit from it at a time.

That’s because only the firefighters who work a holiday will receive a comp day they can use to take a day off at a later time. Firefighters who aren’t scheduled to work a holiday don’t receive it.

Huddlestun said it was “a little bit of an oversight” to offer additional holidays that wouldn’t benefit all firefighters, but there are some potential solutions to the matter.

It was suggested the council could provide all firefighters with two additional days of personal leave to be fair to the entire department.

The council hasn’t yet acted on the option, but it’s expected to be reviewed by Hobart officials.