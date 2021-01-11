Hobart contemplates changes to time off for firefighters

HOBART — City officials could pursue a different option to provide additional time off to firefighters.
The City Council at the end of December added two paid holidays to the city calendar. They are Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the day after Thanksgiving.
Although the intent was to provide all employees with two extra days off, Councilman Josh Huddlestun said he later learned only one-third of Hobart’s firefighters would benefit from it at a time.
That’s because only the firefighters who work a holiday will receive a comp day they can use to take a day off at a later time. Firefighters who aren’t scheduled to work a holiday don’t receive it.
Huddlestun said it was “a little bit of an oversight” to offer additional holidays that wouldn’t benefit all firefighters, but there are some potential solutions to the matter.
It was suggested the council could provide all firefighters with two additional days of personal leave to be fair to the entire department.
The council hasn’t yet acted on the option, but it’s expected to be reviewed by Hobart officials.
The decision to provide more paid holidays to city employees comes after city leaders indicated raises couldn’t be provided in 2021. Financial struggles caused by property tax caps, COVID-19 and other issues prevented the city from offering wage increases.
In addition to the two holidays, all sworn-in police officers and city employees who are members of the Teamsters union will receive four additional days of personal leave that can be used in 2021.
Years ago, the council approved multi-year plans that would’ve given police officers and Teamsters employees salary increases in 2021 if sufficient funding was available.
When the council approved those multi-year plans, it wasn’t promised that raises would be provided each of the years, Mayor Brian Snedecor said. It was understood Hobart only would grant them if the city’s finances could accommodate the raises, he said.
After it was determined Hobart couldn’t offer the wage increases this year, the council decided to grant four additional personal leave days to the police officers and Teamsters employees.