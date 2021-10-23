Hobart designates funds to nonprofits

“It’s just amazing to see what a little horseback riding can do,” City Councilman Dave Vinzant said.

Snedecor said the Hobart Food Pantry was determined to find ways to provide food assistance while the need for help increased because of the pandemic.

“During COVID, the food pantry really had to serve a lot of families,” Snedecor said. “There were a lot of people out of work, there were a lot of people at home with their children, and the food pantry really stepped up. Their resources were stretched to the limits. We really can’t say enough about what the food pantry does for this community.”

He said the Humane Society of Hobart provided necessities to residents and their pets during the pandemic, and Hobart is “beyond appreciated” for the assistance.

Jennifer Weber, executive director of the Humane Society of Hobart, said the pandemic caused difficulties but the organization kept its doors open.

“You have no idea what this money means to us,” Weber said. “We are so grateful to serve Hobart.”

