Hobart designates funds to nonprofits

HOBART — The city is supporting three local nonprofit organizations with contributions from Hobart’s portion of American Rescue Plan funding.
The City Council authorized providing $10,000 to the Exceptional Equestrians organization, $15,000 to the Hobart Food Pantry and $15,000 to the Humane Society of Hobart.
Exceptional Equestrians, which provides educational and therapeutic riding instruction for those with special needs, is in the midst of rebuilding a horse barn that collapsed in the winter, Mayor Brian Snedecor said.
“I know this money is very, very much needed,” he said.
He recalled when heavy snow caused the collapse that pinned horses under rubble.
“Our Fire and Police departments responded in a mighty way,” Snedecor said.
With the help of volunteers, the horses were rescued with no major injuries.
Pam Mellon, of Exceptional Equestrians, said the organization’s horses are being housed in different locations while the barn is being rebuilt.
“We really are anxious to get back going again,” she said.
Mellon said it’s a rewarding experience to see the smiles on the faces of those receiving riding instruction.
“It’s just amazing to see what a little horseback riding can do,” City Councilman Dave Vinzant said.
Snedecor said the Hobart Food Pantry was determined to find ways to provide food assistance while the need for help increased because of the pandemic.
“During COVID, the food pantry really had to serve a lot of families,” Snedecor said. “There were a lot of people out of work, there were a lot of people at home with their children, and the food pantry really stepped up. Their resources were stretched to the limits. We really can’t say enough about what the food pantry does for this community.”
He said the Humane Society of Hobart provided necessities to residents and their pets during the pandemic, and Hobart is “beyond appreciated” for the assistance.
Jennifer Weber, executive director of the Humane Society of Hobart, said the pandemic caused difficulties but the organization kept its doors open.
“You have no idea what this money means to us,” Weber said. “We are so grateful to serve Hobart.”