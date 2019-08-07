HOBART — The Hobart Family YMCA is offering classes specifically designed for Seniors who qualify as SilverSneakers participants.
SilverSneakers Splash, from 6:30-7:15 p.m. Wednesday and 8:15-9 a.m. Thursday, is a shallow-water exercise class for those seeking to increase their cardiovascular strength and endurance.
In SilverSneakers Yoga from 11-11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, participants will move through seated and standing yoga poses to increase flexibility, balance and range of movement. SilverSneakers Classic, from 8-9 .am. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, is designed to improve muscle strength, range of motion and daily living activities.
For those seeking more of a challenge, SilverSneakers Boom Mind is a fusion of yoga and Pilates and focuses on stretching and core strength. Classes are available from 9:30-10 a.m. on Monday from 8-8:45 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
For more information or to see if you qualify as a SilverSneakers participant, visit the Hobart YMCA at 601 W. 40th Place, Hobart, or call 219-942-2183.