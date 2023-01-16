Hobart Fire Department introduces lockbox program for residents

HOBART – Carol Heikema hopes she never has to call 911 for emergency services to her home. But if she does, she now feels a sense of comfort.

Last fall, the Hobart Fire Department installed a lockbox containing a spare house key on her front door. The department has a universal key to unlock the box if she calls 911 but is unable to open the door.

“I thought it was the right thing to do,” Heikema, 83, said.

She has since walked around her neighborhood to encourage other residents to have one installed.

“I wanted to set an example for my neighbors who are skeptical of firemen coming into their home," she said. "I believed if I did it, my neighbors would feel better.”

Fire officials introduced the lockbox program to residents in October after receiving donations from civic organizations, Assistant Chief John Reitz said. Instead of keeping the money, the department wanted to return it to the community.

“This program gives us secured access to a resident’s home if they’re unable to come to the door after they’ve contacted 911,” he said. “It can make our response time to a victim a lot faster since we don’t have to get tools to force entry.”

Residents interested in having a lockbox installed are charged a one-time rental fee of $37. However if the resident no longer wants it, they will be reimbursed. Accommodations can be made if a resident cannot afford the fee, Reitz said.

In addition to the lockbox, residents are given a File for Life envelope. Inside is a form listing their medical information and emergency contacts. After residents fill out the form, they’re asked to place it in an envelope and stick it to their refrigerator using the provided magnet. This way if residents are unable to communicate, the on-duty firefighter can read over the file for any medical problems.

Reitz has installed almost 50 lockboxes. The department has also partnered with the Red Cross to give free smoke alarms to Hobart residents.

“At first we received an abundance of requests. I was installing these almost every day,” said Reitz, who’s been with the department for 26 years. “Carol helped us quite a bit by going around her neighborhood.”

Heikema’s goal is to get all of her neighbors on board, especially regarding File for Life.

“If someone calls 911, their name comes up in the Fire Department’s system,” she said. “They know what to do before arriving to the house. It’s a program that’s saving lives.”

Maria Guillen has lived in Hobart since 1976 and was grateful to have a lockbox installed. Guillen was eager to get one after her husband, Louie, had a stroke in November. Guillen also lives with her daughter and her daughter’s husband, but someone isn’t constantly home to be with her husband.

“This is really a great program,” the 73-year-old said. “My family lives close by, so I told them about it and they got one too.”

A third program to assist residents, Narcan Leave-Behind — designed to reverse opioid overdoses — was introduced last week. Generally, men who are 45 and older in Hobart overdose inside a home, Reitz said. For this program, the department has teamed up with Geminus Corp. in Merrillville, which provides social services in Northwest Indiana.

“This is about substance use and prevention. It’s discrete and private,” Reitz said. “We can leave behind a dose of Narcan and literature to people. We leave our number as well.”