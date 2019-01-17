HOBART — The fate of the historic downtown building ravaged by fire Tuesday night won't be known until later this week.
Building official Michael Hannigan said Thursday insurance adjusters and others are working to inspect the building to determine if it can be salvaged or if it will have to be demolished.
Hannigan said tenants will not be allowed back into the building for safety reasons.
Hobart Fire Department Lt. John Reitz said about a dozen residents were displaced from the building, but all have found temporary housing.
"At the moment, I don't know its fate," Hannigan said of the building, adding he does not have the expertise to determine if the building is structurally sound. He that determination will depend on recommendations from the adjuster and that the parties involved in the investigation are expected to gather sometime Friday afternoon to make that recommendation.
A fire broke out in the building at 538 E. Third St. about 9 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters from multiple departments fought the blaze throughout the night. The building, constructed in 1897, housed Copper Penny Tanning on the first floor and apartments on the upper floors.
Reitz said the investigation is ongoing by his department and will continue once firefighters can safely reenter the building.
No firefighters or tenants were injured during the fire, but two police officers were injured.
Officer Adam Ahmad, 26, a five-year veteran of the police department, was treated for smoke inhalation at St. Mary Medical Center after he attempted to enter the building to evacuate residents.
Officer Noah Frizzell, 29, was admitted to the hospital after being involved in a single-car crash on Third Street, just east of Ash Street. Frizzell was responding to the fire when he lost control of his vehicle on a patch of ice and struck two trees before coming to a stop in the roadway.
Frizzell was reported in good condition on Wednesday. His condition was not available Thursday morning.
Gallery: Crews battle fire in Hobart
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews battled a fire Tuesday at Copper Penny Tanning at 538 E. Third St. in Hobart.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
