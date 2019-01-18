Try 1 month for 99¢
HOBART — The police officer injured while rushing to a downtown fire Tuesday night is expected to be released from the hospital Friday.

Officer Noah Frizzell, 29, was admitted to the hospital Tuesday night after being involved in a single-car crash on Third Street, just east of Ash Street. Frizzell was responding to the fire at the historic building on Third and Center streets when he lost control of his vehicle on a patch of ice and struck two trees before coming to a stop.

Hobart police Capt. James Gonzalez said Friday they are anticipating Frizzell will be released from the hospital Friday. He will likely be off duty for some time.

A second officer injured, Adam Ahmad, 26, a five-year veteran of the Police Department, was treated for smoke inhalation at St. Mary Medical Center after he attempted to enter the building to evacuate residents. He returned to work the next evening, Gonzalez said.

The fire left about a dozen people without a home. The 122-year-old building housed retail on the bottom floor and apartments on the top floor.

Meanwhile the future of the building, which housed The Copper Penny tanning salon, is still undetermined.

Hobart building official Mike Hannigan said the city's fire inspector was meeting with insurance company representatives Friday morning. 

Hannigan said the insurance adjusters will likely recommend if the building should be demolished or if it can be repaired. If the building owner agrees to the recommendation, the process will move forward. If the building owner does not agree, a decision could be delayed.

Hannigan said while he has the authority to order the demolition of the building if it became a public safety issue, it is not at that point.

