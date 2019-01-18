HOBART — The police officer injured while rushing to a downtown fire Tuesday night is expected to be released from the hospital Friday.
Officer Noah Frizzell, 29, was admitted to the hospital Tuesday night after being involved in a single-car crash on Third Street, just east of Ash Street. Frizzell was responding to the fire at the historic building on Third and Center streets when he lost control of his vehicle on a patch of ice and struck two trees before coming to a stop.
Hobart police Capt. James Gonzalez said Friday they are anticipating Frizzell will be released from the hospital Friday. He will likely be off duty for some time.
A second officer injured, Adam Ahmad, 26, a five-year veteran of the Police Department, was treated for smoke inhalation at St. Mary Medical Center after he attempted to enter the building to evacuate residents. He returned to work the next evening, Gonzalez said.
The fire left about a dozen people without a home. The 122-year-old building housed retail on the bottom floor and apartments on the top floor.
Meanwhile the future of the building, which housed The Copper Penny tanning salon, is still undetermined.
Hobart building official Mike Hannigan said the city's fire inspector was meeting with insurance company representatives Friday morning.
Hannigan said the insurance adjusters will likely recommend if the building should be demolished or if it can be repaired. If the building owner agrees to the recommendation, the process will move forward. If the building owner does not agree, a decision could be delayed.
Hannigan said while he has the authority to order the demolition of the building if it became a public safety issue, it is not at that point.
Gallery: Crews battle fire at Copper Penny Tanning in Hobart
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews battled a fire Tuesday at Copper Penny Tanning at 538 E. Third St. in Hobart.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews battled a fire Tueday night at Copper Penny Tanning at 538 E. Third St. in Hobart.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews battled a fire Tuesday at Copper Penny Tanning at 538 E. Third St. in Hobart.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews battled a fire Tuesday night at Copper Penny Tanning at 538 E. Third St. in Hobart.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews battled a fire Tuesday night at Copper Penny Tanning at 538 E. Third St. in Hobart.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews battled a fire Tuesday at Copper Penny Tanning at 538 E. Third St. in Hobart.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews battled a fire Tuesday at Copper Penny Tanning at 538 E. Third St. in Hobart.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews battled a fire at Copper Penny Tanning at 538 E. Third St. Tuesday night in Hobart.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Fire crews continue to battle a fire at the Copper Penny near 3rd & Center in Hobart Tuesday night. As of midnight crews continued to pour water on the fire.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny in Hobart
Crews continue Wednesday morning to battle a blaze at Copper Penny Tanning at 538 E. Third St. in Hobart.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny in Hobart
Crews continue to battle a blaze Wednesday morning at Copper Penny Tanning at 538 E. Third St. in Hobart.
Marc Chase, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny in Hobart
Crews continue to battle a blaze Wednesday morning at Copper Penny Tanning in Hobart. The fire's cause is under investigation.
Marc Chase, The Times
Hobart fire
A crew boards up damaged windows at the scene of Tuesday night's blaze at 538 E. Third St. in downtown Hobart.
Bob Kasarda, The Times
Hobart fire
Firefighters continued to spray water Wednesday morning on the site of Tuesday night's blaze at 538 E. Third St. in downtown Hobart.
Bob Kasarda, The Times
Hobart fire
Firefighters continued to spray water Wednesday morning on the site of Tuesday night's blaze at 538 E. Third St. in downtown Hobart.
Bob Kasarda, The Times
Crews battle fire at the Copper Penny
Smoke continues to billow from a downtown Hobart building Wednesday morning following a blaze that began Tuesday night.
Marc Chase, The Times
Billowing smoke
Smoke billows from a downtown Hobart building Wednesday morning, several hours after the blaze began Tuesday evening.
Marc Chase, The Times
Flames come back
Flames reemerge on the roof of a downtown Hobart building Wednesday morning, many hours after the blaze began Tuesday night.
Marc Chase, The Times
Suiting up
Firefighters suit up Wednesday morning to go back inside a downtown Hobart building, where fire continued to burn in a blaze that began Tuesday evening.
Marc Chase, The Times
Noah Frizzell
Officer Noah Frizzell was taken to the hospital Tuesday night as a result of injuries he suffered after crashing his squad car while responding to a fire in Hobart.
Provided
Noah Frizzell
Officer Noah Frizzell was taken to the hospital Tuesday night as a result of injuries he suffered after crashing his squad car while responding to a fire in Hobart.
Provided
Noah Frizzell
Officer Noah Frizzell was taken to the hospital Tuesday night as a result of injuries he suffered after crashing his squad car while responding to a fire in Hobart.
Provided
Noah Frizzell
Officer Noah Frizzell was taken to the hospital Tuesday night with injuries he suffered after crashing his squad car while responding to a fire in Hobart. Frizzell was driving to the scene on Third Street, just east of Ash Street, when he hit a patch of ice, lost control of his vehicle and struck two trees before coming to a stop in the roadway median, the chief said. No other vehicles or individuals were involved.
Provided
Noah Frizzell
Officer Noah Frizzell was taken to the hospital Tuesday night as a result of injuries he suffered after crashing his squad car while responding to a fire in Hobart.
Provided
Noah Frizzell
Officer Noah Frizzell was taken to the hospital Tuesday night as a result of injuries he suffered after crashing his squad car while responding to a fire in Hobart.
Provided
Subscribe to Daily Headlines