Hobart fire station could be next to install Safe Haven Baby Box

HOBART – Fire Lt. Robert Scott had seen the news about two babies who were safely rescued by firefighters after being abandoned in a Save Haven Baby Box at the Coolspring Volunteer Fire Department near Michigan City.
Scott saw a need in Lake County for mothers to safely and anonymously abandon babies.
"I know us being close to the Gary/Merrillville area, there’s got to be a need here," he said.
Scott, who serves as EMS director and is preparing to retire at year’s end, said he hoped his leadership on bringing a box to Hobart will be part of his legacy.
The box has not yet been installed.
Accessories and construction costs have been donated, but the Fire Department now must raise money to purchase the box, Scott said.
A 1980s-themed bingo fundraiser is planned for 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Moose Lodge, 143 S. Hobart Road. Prizes include designer purses.
Tickets cost $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Call or text 260-205-1081 to reserve tickets.
Fire Station 1, 401 E. 10th St., also is accepting donations from anyone who isn’t interested in bingo and designer purses but still would like to contribute, Scott said.
The box likely will be installed at Fire Station 2, 2411 W. Old Ridge Road.
The Hobart Fire Department is the third to consider installing a Baby Box.
Chesterton officials began to look at installing a box at the Fire Department last fall, following the discovery of human afterbirth, but not a baby, in a portable toilet near the Prairie Duneland bike trail. A baby was abandoned at an existing box a the Coolspring Volunteer Fire Department, but officials were not sure if the two incidents were connected.
Save Haven Baby Boxes also have been installed at the Woodburn fire station near Fort Wayne and Decatur Township near Indianapolis, said Monica Kelsey, founder and president of Safe Haven Baby Boxes.
Kelsey, a firefighter at the Woodburn Fire Department, was herself abandoned shortly after her birth at an Ohio hospital and wanted to give mothers a safe alternative to abandon babies.
The box, which functions much like a night deposit box at a library, is designed to silently contact 911 when it is opened, officials have said. Motion sensors contact 911 a second time when the baby is placed inside, and the person leaving the baby is given a third option of pushing a button to contact emergency officials.
The drawer has a heater to keep the baby warm and can only be opened from inside the building once it is closed with the baby inside.
In the last 18 years, 39 babies have been illegally abandoned in Indiana, Kelsey said. They were left in the trash, in the woods and other places. In many cases, the babies died before they were found.
State law changed July 1 to allow for mothers to abandon babies in Safe Haven boxes without threat of prosecution. However, until the boxes are installed in Chesterton and Hobart, state law still requires mothers to turn newborns over to a person at a fire station, hospital or other safe place.
Kelsey said Hobart firefighters are doing great work to bring a box to their city.
"These are the people that know the horror of it, because they respond to it," she said. "We know that they've seen this. They're trying to be proactive."
Scott did not recall any specific cases where a baby was found dead after an illegal abandonment, but he fears it could happen because some mothers don’t want to face another person when abandoning a child.
All four of the city's fire stations are safe areas for children, who can seek help if they're being abused or neglected.
"This just takes it one step further," Scott said.