HOBART — The Hobart Professional Firefighters Local 1641 is negotiating what could become its first contract with the city, the union president said.
“We are blessed to be part of a city that is very supportive of their unions,” said Enrique Lopez, president of Local 1641. “We look forward to working toward a mutual agreement for a fair contract.”
Lopez said the union, which was established 52 years ago, is seeking a raise for firefighters in the agreement. The amount sought hasn't been disclosed, and Lopez said the two entities continue negotiating the matter.
He said Local 1641 also is looking to have the firefighters' current working conditions documented in the agreement.
There isn't a deadline to have an agreement in place, but Lopez said he would like to have a contract established in January of February.
Mayor Brian Snedecor confirmed negotiations are ongoing for a contract with the firefighters union.
He said members of the City Council's Fire Committee have been involved in the process, which has involved “good dialogue” and “good discussions” as the entities make progress toward an agreement.
“The union is represented by a good group of firefighters,” Snedecor said.
Lopez said there have been past attempts at developing a contract between the union and the city, but the entities weren't able to reach an agreement during those occasions.
He said the last time they discussed a contract was about five or six years ago.