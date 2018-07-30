HOBART — The city is experiencing a high rate of compliance after property maintenance issues were noticed in the community.
Hobart police Sgt. Ron Russo, who handles code enforcement matters in the city, said junk and trash in yards and abandoned vehicles are among common complaints that come across his desk. During summer months, tall grass and weeds also can be a regular problem.
After issuing notices of violations, most property owners address problems in a timely fashion, Russo said.
He said there have been more than 500 code enforcement cases opened so far this year. Of those, fewer than 3 percent require additional enforcement, such as sending the issues to the Board of Public Works and Safety or the City Court for their review.
The city attempts to work with property owners as long as they make noticeable efforts to bring compliance.
When violations go before the board or court, those entities can address the problems through a variety of methods, such as authorizing city crews to clean properties and by issuing fines.
When Hobart employees are sent to remove junk from properties, the city can place liens on those properties to recover the cost of completing that work.
An issue that has the attention of the Board of Public Works and Safety is a property at 201 S. Wisconsin St.
Someone purchased the long-vacant home years ago with the intent of renovating it, Hobart building official Mike Hannigan said.
Among problems there are damaged siding, junk on the property and tall grass, which was later cut.
It’s been months since the matter first went before the board for its review, and city officials are uncertain what has prevented the owners from addressing the violations and making progress on the renovation.
The owner didn’t attend a recent meeting when the matter was scheduled for another review.
Prior to that session, the panel had already issued a fine of $1,000 for the lack of effort to improve the property. It is considering what other action it can take to bring compliance there.
“This property really deserves some attention,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said.
That matter will continued to be reviewed by the board during its Wednesday meeting.