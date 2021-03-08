Hobart industrial park downsizing in wake of pandemic

HOBART — An industrial development proposed for 69th Avenue has been scaled down.
Last year Becknell Industrial received approval for a 617,000-square-foot building on 69th east of Mississippi Street, and AMI LLC is the proposed tenant.
“As everybody knows, COVID happened and we put the project on hold,” Joe Hallak, of Becknell, told the Plan Commission on Thursday.
He said AMI continues to be the tenant for a building there, but the scope of the development has been reduced.
“It has shrunken down to 280,800 square feet,” Hallak said of the new proposed size of the building.
The number of docks for the site have been reduced as well as the size of the parking lot.
“But the characteristics haven’t changed, the architectural design hasn’t changed,” Hallak said.
He said there is the potential for a second phase for the development, but no information has been presented yet for that possible phase.
Some residents who live near the project site questioned how it would affect them, and they expressed concerns regarding the light, traffic and noise the project could create.
Paul Thurston, of Becknell, said the company isn’t allowed to have fixtures that bleed over its property line, and the lighting is designed so it won’t disrupt the neighborhood with light pollution.
Landscaping will be completed there, and a berm and screening are included in plans.
He told the commission Becknell won’t limit hours in which trucks could visit the site.
“No industrial user would tolerate that,” Thurston said.
The commission gave a favorable recommendation for an amendment to the planned unit development approval granted last year, and the matter moves to the City Council for final approval.
The commission also approved the site plan for the property.
As plans for that project advance, the city continues with an initiative to enhance 69th Avenue.
City Engineer Phil Gralik said Hobart has completed the first phase of a project widening and reconstructing the road, and the improvements are necessary for development along 69th. Gralik also said 69th is expected to have more traffic even if no development occurs there because more drivers are using the street to avoid U.S. 30.
The second phase of the 69th Avenue roadwork is expected to be finished this year, and it includes a roundabout where the road intersects with Colorado Street, Gralik said.