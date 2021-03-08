Hobart industrial park downsizing in wake of pandemic

HOBART — An industrial development proposed for 69th Avenue has been scaled down.

Last year Becknell Industrial received approval for a 617,000-square-foot building on 69th east of Mississippi Street, and AMI LLC is the proposed tenant.

“As everybody knows, COVID happened and we put the project on hold,” Joe Hallak, of Becknell, told the Plan Commission on Thursday.

He said AMI continues to be the tenant for a building there, but the scope of the development has been reduced.

“It has shrunken down to 280,800 square feet,” Hallak said of the new proposed size of the building.

The number of docks for the site have been reduced as well as the size of the parking lot.

“But the characteristics haven’t changed, the architectural design hasn’t changed,” Hallak said.

He said there is the potential for a second phase for the development, but no information has been presented yet for that possible phase.

Some residents who live near the project site questioned how it would affect them, and they expressed concerns regarding the light, traffic and noise the project could create.