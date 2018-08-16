HOBART — The city has planned four days of fun activities for the 27th annual Hobart Lakefront Festival.
The popular event runs Thursday through Sunday at Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road. Admission and parking are free.
Activities take place from 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday. The festival is open from 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
The entertaining Dam Duck Tape and Cardboard Regatta will kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday
Boats made entirely of cardboard and duct tape will race in that event. The creations will be on display starting at noon.
The Hobart Community Foundation will host its popular Dam Duck Race at 3 p.m. Sunday. Participants can purchase raffle tickets for $5 each or five for $20. Raffle tickets match numbered rubber ducks.
The event attracts a large crowd watching to see which of the thousands of ducks dropped in Lake George will be the first to cross the finish line. First prize is $1,000.
The Hobart Community Foundation uses proceeds from the event to assist various nonprofit organizations.
Throughout the festival, live musical entertainment will be provided from the several bands scheduled to perform. Inflatable slides and obstacle courses also will be available for children.
The festival features multiple arts, craft and food vendors. A beer garden also will be open.
Fireworks displays will take place at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Hobart Lions Club is scheduled to have its annual steak fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the Community Center at Festival Park.
