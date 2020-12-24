Hobart offers additional time off for employees

HOBART — There won’t be raises for city employees in 2021, but they will receive some additional time off.

The City Council recently approved an ordinance permanently adding two paid holidays to the city calendar for all municipal employees. They are Martin Luther King Jr. day and the day after Thanksgiving.

In addition to the two holidays, all sworn-in police officers and city employees who are members of the Teamsters union will receive four additional days of personal leave that can be used in 2021.

The four days were provided to the police officers and Teamsters employees because the council years ago approved multiyear plans to provide them with salary increases in 2021, but Hobart was unable to do so because of financial constraints.

When the council approved those multiyear plans, it wasn’t promised that raises would be provided each of the years, Mayor Brian Snedecor said. At that time, it was understood the increases only would occur if there was enough funding available for them, he said.

Hobart and other communities have faced financial challenges caused by property tax caps, COVID-19 and other issues, which is why it was decided to forgo raises in 2021.