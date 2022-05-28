Hobart officer charged with fraud in Merrillville investigation; placed on leave, courts say

MERRILLVILLE — A Hobart police officer was accused of fraud at two Region home improvement stores that amounted to thousands of dollars of loss, according to legal documents.

D'Andre Lamar Spears, 33, of Merrillville, faces four counts of Level 6 felony fraud, Lake Criminal Court records said. His alleged accomplice, Christopher Blane, 42, of Crown Point, was charged with seven counts of Level 6 felony theft, one count of fraud and two counts of misdemeanor theft.

The Hobart Police Department issued a statement Friday about the allegations, stating that the police administration learned Spears was the subject of a criminal investigation Wednesday. Hobart Chief of Police Garrett Ciszewski was presented with the preliminary evidence and took immediate action by placing Spears on paid administrative leave pending administrative and criminal investigations.

"The allegations against the police officer in no way represent the 67 other police officers, who continue to proudly serve and protect the Hobart community," said Hobart Police Department Capt. James Gonzales. "Although the criminal investigation of this officer may cast a negative stigma on Hobart officers and law enforcement as a whole, we would like to emphasize to our community that the allegations are not indicative of the Hobart Police Department or law enforcement as a whole."

Court records stated that Merrillville police were called around noon May 13 to Lowe's Home Improvement at 1520 East 79th Avenue in Merrillville.

There, they met with a loss prevention manager, who said his investigation began when he noticed items were missing from his inventory.

After reviewing transaction lists and video surveillance, he saw Blane walking out with large amounts of merchandise without paying for them on multiple occasions. The court reports allege that Blane frequented the store with a Hobart police officer, identified as Spears by his uniform.

The loss prevention employee said Spears would often arrive to the store wearing his uniform and park his squad car on the east side of the building.

Spears would meet up with Blane and the two would walk through the store and talk to employees. Blane would load up carts with merchandise and exit the building without paying, court documents alleged.

Between March 4 and March 22, the employee was able to identify 10 separate instances where Blane stole merchandise.

During this time, Blane allegedly stole items like tile, several doors, plumbing items, doors, counter tops, sinks and more, amounting to thousands of dollars of stolen goods.

In addition, Blane was found to be returning the stolen goods to the Merrillville Lowe's on April 1 using Spears' ID number and showing a photo of Spears' license on his phone, the court records state. Blane received $1,804 for the return of the stolen items.

In addition, the loss prevention employee said Spears returned items that Blane stole to the Lowe's store in Schererville, receiving thousands of dollars in store credit, according to court records.

The total amount for the returned items was $9,133 and when employees questioned Spears' returns with no receipts, he was paraphrased as stating, "Do you think I would lie? You know what I do for a living."

On March 7, it was found that Spears was using a merchandise card that Blane had received before when returning stolen tiles.

Police reviewed further surveillance video, which showed Blane and Spears in uniform stealing items and loading them up into a GMC truck. Photos also showed Spears returning the stolen merchandise and unloading the items from the same truck.

On Friday online court records showed that a warrant was issued for Spears and bail was set at $30,000. A warrant was also issued for Blane with bail set at $50,000.

The Board of Public Works is set to review the investigation findings to determine if Spears will continue paid leave or be put on unpaid administrative leave.

