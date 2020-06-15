Hobart pool improvements could start in July

HOBART – Parks Director Kelly Goodpaster has long had a strong connection to the Hobart Community Pool.
It's where she learned to swim as a girl, and she created many memories there with family.
“The Hobart Pool holds such a special place in my heart that it's impossible to even put into words,” Goodpaster said. “So much of my childhood was spent there with my grandmother and great-grandmother.”
Goodpaster continues working to bring much needed upgrades to the bath house and concession stand at the pool to provide a place she hopes will be cherished by future generations in Hobart.
The Park Board is seeking bids for the work to the structures, and they are due back by July 6.
If a contract is awarded during the panel's July 13 meeting, the city could issue a notice to proceed on July 20 to the contractor, Goodpaster said.
If the project advances as projected, it could be substantially completed in mid-May of 2021, she said.
It's the second time the board has sought bids for the bath house and concession stand enhancements. The panel in May rejected initial bids received for the project because they came in over budget. Officials made some design adjustments before seeking the new bids.
The panel in July is also expected to seek bids for other improvements at the pool property. That includes a new parking area, ADA walkways, lighting, stormwater infrastructure and other work, Goodpaster said.
The city can start the pool enhancements earlier this year because the pool was closed for the season because of COVID-19. Goodpaster said it was a difficult decision to keep the pool closed this year, but it was done “out of an abundance of caution” because of the uncertainties associated with the coronavirus.
“It just so happens it lined up with our renovation plans,” Goodpaster said. “We are excited to come back better than ever next year.”
A second phase of the project calls for the installation of a playground area outside of the pool.
“We are currently planning for installation of that to take place in spring of 2022,” Goodpaster said. “It would be more of a destination playground, so a larger scale than all of our other play features.”
While planning all of the improvements, a picture of Goodpaster's grandmother and great-grandmother at the city's pool has served as a source of motivation for her.
“It hangs in my office and has inspired throughout this project,” Goodpaster said.
