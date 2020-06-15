Hobart pool improvements could start in July

The panel in July is also expected to seek bids for other improvements at the pool property. That includes a new parking area, ADA walkways, lighting, stormwater infrastructure and other work, Goodpaster said.

The city can start the pool enhancements earlier this year because the pool was closed for the season because of COVID-19. Goodpaster said it was a difficult decision to keep the pool closed this year, but it was done “out of an abundance of caution” because of the uncertainties associated with the coronavirus.

“It just so happens it lined up with our renovation plans,” Goodpaster said. “We are excited to come back better than ever next year.”

A second phase of the project calls for the installation of a playground area outside of the pool.

“We are currently planning for installation of that to take place in spring of 2022,” Goodpaster said. “It would be more of a destination playground, so a larger scale than all of our other play features.”

While planning all of the improvements, a picture of Goodpaster's grandmother and great-grandmother at the city's pool has served as a source of motivation for her.

“It hangs in my office and has inspired throughout this project,” Goodpaster said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.